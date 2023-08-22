I’m back this month with a unique crab dish served right on the Coastal Bend. Chef Natalie, of Corpus Christi, has brought her famous supper club to a brick and mortar called “The Roughian” and all are welcome if you can snag a ticket.
Her restaurant features a set menu with a variety of themes every weekend and a seasonal brunch every Sunday. Diners can choose from collaborations with butters BBQ, steakhouse inspired evenings, nights at Hogwarts, and even Taylor Swift dinner parties. Chef Natalie doesn’t miss a detail and because of that, her supper club styled dinners are truly an experience. I chose a seafood themed dinner for my anniversary celebration with my husband, we went alone but left with several friends. The family style seating allowed for great conversation and the cozy styling of the restaurant allowed our chef to give thoughtful insight to all of her dishes.
Our five-course dinner started with a Blue Crab + Poblano Puff. It is lump crab, poblano and cheese in puff pastry with a cilantro crème. The flavors were so well matched and all complimented each other.
For our version of this dish, we subbed the poblano for green chilis, and used simple ingredients to keep this dish user friendly.
Something I love about this style of puff pastry is that you can make smaller or larger ones depending on how you’d like to serve. They are great as appetizers and while we loved this filling you can really experiment with anything to make this your own.
Consider the puff pastry your blank canvas, from savory fillings like this crab and cheese mixture to sweet fillings like peaches and cream — you are the artist.
We loved the outcome of these Roughian influenced crab puffs but nothing compares to the ambiance and experience that Chef Natalie provides. For your next destination dinner or celebration be sure you book it at The Roughian, you can thank me later.
Here is what you’ll need:
Pastry Rolls:
- 2 packages of sheet puff pastry
- 2 Tbls. garlic
- 2 cups of chopped white onion
- 3 Tbls. butter
- 1.5 cups shredded jack cheese
- 16 oz. cream cheese
- 8 oz. lump crab meat (more if you prefer it)
- A dash of the good stuff — salt, pepper, tabasco, Worcestershire, Dijon.
Crema:
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 cup sour cream
- Juice of two limes
- Chopped cilantro to your preference
Directions:
Heat oven to 375 degrees and set out puff pastry. In sauté pan, caramelize onions in the butter and once at desired texture, add garlic, cook for 1-2 minutes. Remove from heat and combine with jack cheese, cream cheese, green chilis and seasoning. Once well combined gently fold in crab meat.
Allow puff pastry to slightly thaw (enough so you can unfold it without breaking it). Lay flat and layer the crab mixture so that the entire sheets of pastry are covered. You don’t want this spread too thick or it will not cook through fully.
Cut sheets into 6 strips and roll like you would a cinnamon roll. Place about 1-2 inches apart on a parchment lined cookie sheet. Bake for 25-30 minutes.
While cooking you may assemble your cream by combining all ingredients. Garnish with more cilantro.
Remove from oven and plate alongside your sauce or plate with the sauce already drizzled on to your preference.