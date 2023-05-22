There are lots of yardsticks by which true love can be measured, one of the best I've ever read is that "Love is someone peels your crawfish for you."
I love crawfish and during the season, which is usually stretches from late February thru early May, I feast on them every chance I get.
One of my favorite places to indulge my obsession is Bayou Boys in tiny Needville. I discovered Bayou Boys during the COVID lockdown, I was looking for any excuse to get out of the house and trusty Facebook advertising metrics splashed them across my newsfeed. With nothing but time on my hands and a hankering for crawfish in my heart I decided to take the back roads drive to Needville to give their mudbugs a go and boy am I glad I did.
The spicy smell of perfection that wafted from the back of my car on that first trip home from Bayou Boys let me know that I was really on to something and my back porch dinner confirmed that my first trek to Needville for dinner would not be my last.
From that day to this I have popped in to Bayou Boys on my way home from Houston and made special jaunts as often as my schedule allows, sometimes enjoying my meal there, now that we are back to free range living, and others bringing home the delectable goodness.
Recently when they advertised Crawfish Boiling 101, which I have affectionally dubbed Crawfish College, I knew I had to go. I arrived a little before class was called into session so I had the chance to visit with the delightful owner and chief crawfish cooker Joel. His extensive background in logistics for the oilfield was the perfect preparation for the endless and unpredictable demands of restaurant ownership, especially in these challenging times.
If you follow the Bayou Boys on Facebook, then you already know it also developed a skill set that has served many well through their extensive disaster response work. I have long said that food is comfort and the food served by the Bayou Boys team to those at the most devastating times of their lives not only brings comfort but also hope.
That is a tall order but one that is filled with ease and aplomb by this well-oiled team of first restaurant responders. The proverbial bell rang on "crawfish college" and I was all ears, learning the perfect way to cook, kill the boil and all the elements in between.
There were several theories I had picked up along the way that were quickly debunked including the need for a salt water purge, and that all straight tailed crawfish were dead prior to cooking. I had no idea that they were graded by size and that there are subtle nuances between farmed and wild caught crawfish.
It was a lot more involved that I originally thought and that was before we even started the boiling.
The actual boiling is pretty straight forward but can easily go south is this pot isn't watched closely.
Now, as s a proud graduate of Crawfish 101 I have all the knowledge necessary to host a boil on my own patio but the truth is as long as Bayou Boys is boiling, I plan to leave the heavy lifting to the true experts. Their boiling season has come to an end but if you find yourself in or near Needville take time to stop in, their Cajun classics including homemade boudin, velvety gumbo, rich etouffee, dense delicious bread pudding, buttery po-boys and crisp fried catfish are all absolutely worth the drive. I am sharing the boil instructions I learned at Crawfish College. Feel free to tweak as you see fit and make plans to attend their next class. There is nothing more fulfilling than advancing your education.