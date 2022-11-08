"I wanna rock and roll all night and party every day"
If you are like me instead of reading the iconic lyrics to the chorus of the quintessential KISS' party anthem "Rock and Roll All Nite" you sang them. Because I still like to rock and roll most of the night and party almost every day when I was invited recently to go on the KISS cruise to Mexico I jumped at the chance.
What is a KISS cruise you ask? It is a cruise that was hosted by and centered around the band KISS, it included concerts, obviously, but there was so much more that made it a totally unbelievable experience.
If you are not familiar with this genre of cruising you are not alone, I did not know it existed until now, but I am hooked. It was such an unbelievable and unforgettable time that it would be difficult to pick one moment as the most outstanding.
Seeing the band preform an open-air concert as we set sail, with Los Angeles growing smaller and smaller in the distance was awesome.
Watching Paul Stanley give a live cooking demonstration while casually chatting with the audience about learning to cook so he could care for his son was amazing.
Going to a concert where the band, most of whom are in their 70's, performed a knock out show in full make-up and skyscraper boots was spectacular and inspiring.
Sailing into Cabo San Lucas and spending Halloween at Sancho's with a hometown crowd was great, even if the Astros were rained out. It was cool and rainy when we arrived in Ensenada but the food, especially the Pan de Muerto, was phenomenal. The shopping was fun and setting sail at sunset was breathtaking.
Having the opportunity to participate as a member in one of five a lip-synch bands that preformed for Gene Simmons was truly a once in a lifetime kind of thing. And, in the end, getting to sing with him on stage was a totally surreal experience.
The most exciting moment, for me, was the opportunity to talk to Simmons one on one and get his autograph. His appearance on The Celebrity Apprentice made me a Simmons super fan.
I am pretty sure I was the only one who wanted to talk to him about his experience on the Trump reality show but he enthusiastically obliged. As the winner of the first task, he explained his strategy and waxed on about Trumps' decision to move him to the women's team to captain them in the third challenge.
He shared his thoughts on reality supervillain Omarosa and solidified to me that he is likely the smartest man in rock and roll. A genius marketer he talked about his newest business venture, MoneyBag Vodka, and shared why he had to make his exit from The Celebrity Apprentice when he did. It was, without a doubt, one of the coolest evenings of my life.
I left the cruise a much bigger fan of KISS than I was before I boarded the ship and it really has nothing to do with the music, it was the people. At one point in a small group, a woman who owns a pizza restaurant gifted Simmons with one of her store's T-shirts, which he graciously accepted. After studying the shirt for about a minute he pulled her aside and gave her several thoughtful suggestions on changes to make that would instantly make the shirts more marketable and better brand her business.
Stanley took questions from a small audience and as he answered he talked about the things that are truly important in life, how he drives his children to school each morning and cooks for them in the evenings, the real rock star stuff.
It would be easy, after 50 years of fame, to be jaded but these were regular guys who were as excited to see their fans as the fans were to see them.
The enthusiasm was contagious and reminded me of the sage words of Indian spiritual master Sai Baba "Life is a song - sing it. Life is a game - play it. Life is a challenge - meet it. Life is a dream - realize it. Life is a sacrifice - offer it. Life is love - enjoy it."
I am thrilled and thankful that I was invited to go on the cruise and join in the singing, playing and dreaming. I absolutely loved every minute of it.
I did not take notes during the cooking class on the boat but decided to keep the good times going when I got home and made another of Paul Stanley's recipes. These Brussels sprouts are tasty, bright, easy to make and would be a great way to bring a little rock and roll to your Thanksgiving table.
Speaking of Thanksgiving, my family and I are traveling to Paris this Thanksgiving and I would love your must see and, more importantly, must eat suggestions.