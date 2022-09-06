Slowly but surely, I am working on my outdoor kitchen at our place in Inez.
In my previous outdoor kitchen downtown, I have a large, some would say enormous, pit.
It was made by Gator Pits in Houston, and it weighs a ton. Literally, it weighs a ton. It is about 8 feet long. It has two high btu burners, a large fire box, that burns cord wood, no charcoal for me, a 4-foot-2 level main pit area, and a large six level smoker for smoking at very low temperatures.
At times, I have cooked eight briskets, six pork butts, 10 chickens and pounds of sausage at the same time. This is great for a party of 200 or 300, but for my wife and I, it is probably overkill.
Although I have been accused of subscribing to the belief that enough is never enough, country life has mellowed my penchant for excess.
That is my story, and I am sticking to it. At this point the center of my outdoor kitchen is a Kamado Joe ceramic grill. I have never used a ceramic grill before and there is a little bit of a learning curve.
I am now hooked.
The Kamado Joe makes it possible to slowly smoke meats or crank the heat up to cook pizza or reverse sear steaks. This is not a sponsored column, and I paid full price for the grill.
I have experimented cooking a variety of meats and vegetables on the grill. So far one of my favorites is a meat that I think is underutilized in our cooking rotation. That meat is turkey.
I am not sure why turkey is so often relegated to holidays. I love turkeys for the holidays, and I have probably cooked them in every way imaginable except for sous vide.
Cooking a turkey breast that remains moist can be a challenge. Roasting a whole turkey presents its own set of considerations as the breast can overcook while the dark meat has not come to the correct temperature. Cooking the breast separately from the dark meat is a good option.
Injecting the turkey and frying the turkey leads to great results. At least for me, cooking a whole turkey always leaves me with leftovers and the leftovers are almost always the white meat. I could be convinced that the reason turkey is relegated to a couple of holidays is that by the time the leftovers are consumed we are so tired of turkey it takes a year or so to crave the taste again.
This past week, I cooked a boneless turkey breast that has earned it a place in my regular meat rotation. I smoked it on my new grill. The meat remained moist with just a hint of smoke. It worked out well for a dinner for four with just enough leftovers for smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, and caramelized onions quesadillas.
I started with a 4-pound boneless turkey breast. I made a simple brine of salt and sugar.
After brining the breast for 24 hours, the breast was seasoned with a very simple rub of black pepper, white pepper, red pepper and thyme.
The Kamado Joe allows you to precisely control temperature. The turkey breast was cooked at about 225 degrees. As said previously, the breast was about four pounds, and it took about two hours to smoke or about 30 minutes per pound. The internal temperature was at least 165 degrees. The breast should rest about 15 minutes before carving.
Consider serving the breast with garlic smashed potatoes, sweet potato cakes or a broccoli salad with apples, craisins and toasted pecans. The breast, thinly sliced and paired with crusty sourdough bread with your favorite toppings, maybe including melted cheese and crisp bacon, makes an exceptional sandwich.
For something really quick, try making quesadillas.
I hope that you try this, and turkey takes a prominent place in your cooking rotation.
