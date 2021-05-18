A key to growing as a chef or cook is expanding your base of knowledge regarding ingredients. Today, we will discuss a variety of cheeses. Specifically, we will take a look at Italian cheeses. Just because these cheeses have their origin in Italy, their uses are by no means limited to Italian cuisine.
Parmigiano-Reggiano — before we discuss what this is, it is important to know what it is not. It is not the cellulose-laced powder found in the green cardboard tube that we all have sprinkled on pizza. It is surprising to learn how many peoples’ only exposure to parmesan is this powdery substance.
Parmigiano-Reggiano is known as the “King of Italian Cheese.” It has a hard natural rind and a crumbly aged interior. In fact, it is aged for a minimum of one year although it can be aged for significantly longer. It is labeled by how long it is aged; one year (giovane), two years (vechchio), three years (stravecchio) or four years (stravecchione). It is made in the provinces of Parma, Reggio-Emilia, or Moderna in much the same was as it was made in the Middle Ages. It is made with unpasteurized cows’ milk.
The cheese is delicious eaten out of hand, but it really excels as a flavor enhancer for dishes. It adds that fifth “taste” called umami, which increases the depth of flavor of almost any dish exponentially. It should be bought in a wedge and grated or shaved at the last minute to ensure maximum flavor. It is best to avoid pre-shredded cheese.
It has hundreds of uses but it is most often used grated over roasted vegetables, shaved onto salads, or grated into sauces. The rind is full of flavor and is wonderful when added to a stock or soup. Remove the rind before serving.
Parmigiano-Reggiano is a little on the pricey side, but a little goes a long way and adds so much to almost any dish. A similar and less expensive alternative is Grana Padano.
Asiago is another cows’ milk cheese, but this one is made in the Alpine region of Italy. Fresh Asiago is semi-soft and has a very mild flavor. Aged Asiago is aged for either two months, three months or more than nine months. As Asiago ages, the flavors become more intense, and the cheese develops a crumbly texture. As cheeses go, it is a relative newcomer. It was made in the 19th century and was brought to the United States by immigrants in the 1920s.
Like Parmigiano-Reggiano, Asiago is often grated over vegetables and added to soups and sauces. Unlike Parmigiano-Reggiano, Asiago melts beautifully. It is the cheese of choice in grilled sandwiches like paninis. It is wonderful melted on the top of casseroles and delicious on a cheeseboard.
Mozzarella is a fresh cheese that has been around since at least the Roman Empire. Traditionally, it is made from unpasteurized water buffalo milk. Because of its worldwide popularity, almost all mozzarella is made today from cows’ milk. It is an incredibly easy cheese to make, and you can find many recipes on the internet. You are encouraged to make some.
Mozzarella is essential to Southern Italian cuisine. It is eaten either fresh or melted. My favorite salad is a caprese salad which is made by layering fresh tomatoes, with mozzarella and basil leaves then drizzling with the best olive oil you can find. I am thrilled to say that some excellent olive oil is now produced in our region. A recipe for a roasted caprese salad is included with this column.
Gorgonzola is Italy’s blue cheese and is the oldest of all the blue cheeses. When young, it is smooth and easily spread. As it ages, the texture becomes firmer and crumblier. The taste also intensifies. It is produced primarily in the northern Italian regions of Piedmont, Gorgonzola and Lombardy. Gorgonzola is made exclusively from cows’ milk and reaches its full maturity at three months.
Gorgonzola is wonderful on a cheese platter, it makes a delicious dessert cheese served with jam or fresh fruit, and the sauces and salad dressing that can be made with gorgonzola are absolutely amazing.
We have only begun to scratch the surface of Italian cheeses. I hope that you are open to learning more about these delicious products. It is said that everything goes better with bacon. The same and more can be said about cheese.
