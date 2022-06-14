It has been said that great barbecue needs no sauce at all.
Good cuts of meat seasoned simply and lovingly prepared by a skilled and passionate pitmaster is all that is needed. That may be true, but it has been a rare experience for me to eat smoked and grilled meats that do not benefit from a quality sauce, whether the concoctions are used as a marinade, mop, or sauce to be served at the table.
I was born and raised in Houston and lived there until 2004 when I moved to Victoria. In the main, when we talked about barbecue, we were talking about beef and primarily beef brisket. Without a doubt you could find chicken, sausage and spareribs, but even so, beef was always the star attraction.
My summers as a child were spent in Paducah, Kentucky, with my grandparents. Beef barbecue was seldom found in Kentucky. When you talked about barbecue, you were generally referring to pork and more specifically pork shoulder.
If you ventured down to Memphis, barbecue was pork ribs. Go to the Carolinas and barbecue was the whole hog. In Alabama, you will find a lot of chicken.
Just as barbecue means different meats depending on where you are, the sauces are just as unique. The best sauces are those that compliment the flavor and the fat content of the meat.
Forgive the over generalization, but there are basically four bases for most barbecue sauces. You will find tomato bases, vinegar base, mustard base and mayonnaise base. While the bases may be the same, each pitmaster has their unique recipes and these are often closely guarded secrets.
A good example of this is Starnes barbecue in Paducah. They have the most amazing barbecue sauce I have ever had. Paducah is a comparable size to Victoria, and everyone seems to know everyone. Not a soul had the true recipe for Starnes’ barbecue sauce although many tried. The family has guarded this recipe since at least 1955. As a kid, we would buy some of the sauce from the restaurant, and it would be sold in an old-style medicine bottle without a label. You can now buy it online from Starnes, but if you want to try an approximation, I have included a recipe at the end of this column. Use this vinegar-based sauce on absolutely anything.
Maybe the most unusual regional barbecue sauce is found in Alabama and is served over their famous hickory-smoked chicken. In 1925, Big Bog Gibson developed this no cook mayonnaise-based sauce. To make it, simply combine two cups of mayonnaise, with one cup of cider vinegar, two tablespoons of black pepper, two tablespoons of lemon juice, a teaspoon of salt and a teaspoon of cayenne pepper. This needs to be refrigerated for at least eight hours before using. This is really good on chicken, but it can also serve as a dressing for coleslaw.
If you go to East North Carolina, you will find a bare bones sauce made with little more than cider vinegar and red pepper flakes. Go to Lexington and you will find the exact same sauce that has been tempered with a little ketchup and brown sugar. If you keep heading south into South Carolina, you will find a mustard-based barbecue sauce. It is made with a combination of beef broth and yellow mustard along with a variety of peppers and other spices. I will include a representative recipe at the end of this column. This is great on both pork and chicken.
Being from Texas and being a proud Texan at that, I am sure that the best barbecue in the world is found in the Lone Star State. There are so many legendary barbecue haunts in Texas that many books have been written about them. I may not have tried them all, but I have made a pretty good dent in them.
The sauces are as varied as the skills of the pitmasters, but many begin with a tomato base. For my taste, one of the best barbecue sauces can be found right here in Victoria. I simply love Mumphord’s barbecue sauce. It is perfect on all kinds of meat. I could be prejudiced because I hold Ricky Mumphord and his family in such high regard, but that said their sauce is exceptional. I would include a recipe, but I do not have one. Why would I make it when I can go right down the street and buy it from the master?
