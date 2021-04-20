Learning about the different cuisines of the world is one of my many passions.
There is a sense of unity when you discover common cooking techniques that are universally used across cultures. There comes a sense of diversity when you discover that certain flavors and combinations of flavors identify specific world cuisines.
Not unique to Italian cuisine, but that cuisine is most often identified by the flavors of Mediterranean oregano and basil. In French cuisine, we would not be surprised to taste thyme and Herbs de Provence.
In the last column, we explored braising as a cooking technique that has been used throughout the ages. If you missed that column, it is available on the Victoria Advocate’s website. In brief, braising is a cooking technique that begins by searing your meat of choice and then simmering the meat in a small amount of flavorful liquid. Braising is an incredibly easy technique to master and is virtually foolproof. Not that there are any fools that read this column.
Today, we will take this cooking technique, and by adjusting some ingredients within the braising process, particularly in the braising liquid, we will prepare dishes from some of the great world cuisines.
We will begin in Africa. The fat of choice is coconut oil. Brown two large yellow onions, thinly sliced, in the coconut oil and then add a tablespoon of fresh ginger, a teaspoon of curry powder, one-half teaspoon of ground cinnamon, one-half teaspoon of cayenne pepper (I use a lot more than that), a couple of cloves of coarsely chopped garlic, about a cup of chicken stock, a couple of tablespoons of white wine vinegar, and three or four tablespoons of chopped dates and chopped golden raisins. Serve this with a little couscous and flatbread. Close your eyes and imagine that you are in East Africa.
Now let’s go to Mexico. Lightly brown one large thinly sliced white onion in lard (if you don’t have lard you can substitute butter). Add two or three minced cloves of garlic, a bay leaf, 1 or 2 teaspoons of chipotle chile powder and a cup of water. Braise the meat until tender and then stir in a tablespoon of fresh lime juice and about a quarter cup of chopped cilantro. If you can find it, and it is worth looking for it, add about a tablespoon or so of chopped hoja santo leaves to the braising liquid. This is truly a wonderful herb and can sometimes be found in Mexican markets. Serve with rice and some fresh warm corn tortillas.
China is our next stop. After you have browned your chicken, make the braising liquid by adding, at one time, all the ingredients into your Dutch oven. Ingredients include five cloves of thinly sliced garlic, two teaspoons of thinly sliced fresh ginger, one tablespoon of sugar, one tablespoon dried basil, two teaspoons of onion powder, three whole dried star anise, two teaspoons toasted sesame oil, two-thirds cup soy sauce and two-thirds cup rice wine. You can substitute pork for chicken, and it is delicious. Garnish with slivered scallions or chopped cilantro and serve with rice.
The cuisines of India are intensely seasoned with a complex depth of flavors. To make your braising liquid, sweat two thinly sliced medium onions in a couple of tablespoons of vegetable oil. When the onions are translucent add two tablespoons of minced garlic, two tablespoons of minced fresh ginger, one tablespoon of minced serrano pepper, and one teaspoon each of ground cinnamon, ground cardamom, and ground coriander. Sauté this, over high heat, stirring constantly for about a minute. Complete the braising liquid by adding three-fourths cup of coconut milk and one cup of chicken stock.
We will end our travels in Italy. For the braising liquid, soften one diced red onion with six cloves of minced garlic and one or two teaspoons of crushed red pepper. When the onions have softened, add a bay leaf, a diced yellow pepper and a diced poblano pepper. When the peppers have softened, add a tablespoon of tomato paste and stir constantly until the paste begins to stick. Immediately, deglaze the pan with a cup of dry white wine. I use pinot grigio. Add one large can of crushed tomatoes, two tablespoons of red wine vinegar and a couple of sprigs along with a tablespoon of chopped fresh marjoram leaves. I wanted you to see that Italians use herbs other than just oregano and basil.
We have now gone around the world using one cooking technique but a variety of ingredients. I hope that some of the ingredients are new to you, and you will try them.
We have only begun this culinary voyage and there is no end in sight for the flavors we can explore.
