Basic Breakfast Casserole

1 can crescent rolls

¾ pound ham cubed

2 green onions finely chopped

2 cups cheddar cheese shredded

6 eggs beaten

½ cup cream

2 TBS cream cheese softened

2 TBS sour cream

1 tsp hot sauce

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper

Spray a 9”x13”x2’ baking pan with cooking spray.

Roll out the crescent roll dough and place in the bottom and up the sides of the pan sealing the edges.

Place the ham, green onions, and cheese over the crescent roll dough.

Mix the eggs, cream, cream cheese, sour cream, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce and salt and pepper.

Pour this mixture over the ham.

Bake in a 350-degree oven for about 50 minutes.

It is done when the edges begin to brown, and a toothpick comes our clean when tested in the middle of the casserole.

Wait about 15 minutes before cutting to serve.