A few days ago, I was privileged to speak to a group attending Victoria College’s Academy of Lifelong Learning. It was an amazing experience. The room was full of completely engaged “students” that seemed interested to add to their clearly accomplished bank of culinary knowledge and ideas.
It did my heart good to be with people whose cooking prowess was not limited to the microwave. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to spend some time with these people and to lead a discussion on one of my favorite topics, food, and its preparation. I hope that I will be invited back again someday.
The topic of the class centered on salt. We talked about the different types of salt, their uses, and some techniques that chefs use that may be slightly different from those used by home cooks. One area that we barely touched on was brining and its value in the preparation of pork and poultry. In today’s column I will expand in more detail about the subject, using pork chops as the protein of choice.
Have you ever had a grilled pork chop that seemed dry and flavorless? That is a rhetorical question because we all have. I know people that will not eat pork chops for that very reason. Sure, you can add to the chop’s palatability by topping it with something moist and delicious but even that will not hide the fact that you are eating a dry, tasteless piece of meat.
The solution is incredibly simple. Brine the pork chops. This solution applies to all cuts of pork, particularly the lean cuts. Brining works by changing the proteins in the meat to allow for moisture to be retained and to increase the tenderness of the final product.
A basic brine is made by dissolving ¼ cup of salt, ¼ cup of sugar in one quart of water. I dissolve the ingredients over heat because it is faster, and I feel I get better suspension. If you choose, you can add any seasonings and herbs that strikes your fancy. You can also replace some of the water with a fruit juice like apple juice. You want to be a little careful if you use a citrus juice as it will begin to “cook” the meat.
It is important that the brine be fully cooled before adding the pork chops. Cover the chops completely. A large freezer bag works well for this. Just make sure that the meat is covered in brine and that the bag is put into some kind of container before you put it into your refrigerator. Failing to put the bag into an appropriately sized container can lead to disastrous results. Feel free to ask me how I know that.
The pork chops should be brined for at least two hours, but no more than four hours. In my opinion, brining pork for too long yields a mushy texture and destroys the mouth feel you are trying to achieve.
I like my pork chops thick, at least an inch thick but 1 ½ to 2 inches is even better. Even with brining, thin pork chops are way too easy to overcook. After removing the chops from the brine, it is important to pat them dry before pan sautéing or grilling. More often than not I will lightly dust the chops with a little flour before browning in a combination of butter and avocado oil. The butter is used for its flavor and color while the avocado oil is used to raise the smoking temperature. Once beautifully browned on each side, I finish the cooking in a preheated 350-degree oven.
Cook to a final internal temperature of 145 degrees. It’s now alright if you see a little pink in the middle. It was not that long ago that a seemingly under-cooked pork product struck fear in the hearts of diners. The parasite trichinella was eradicated in the 1990s and in 2011 the USDA revised its cooking guidelines to 145 degrees from the previous recommendation of 160 degrees which was the temperature that the aforementioned trichinella was unable to survive.
For me it is hard to beat a perfectly prepared chop. A recipe for one of my favorite toppings is included for your review. The combination of apples, brown sugar, butter, cinnamon, nutmeg, golden raisins and pecans paired with pork should not be missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.