During my youth, I spent my summers in Paducah, Kentucky. My grandmother had a friend that raised a few dairy cows. From time to time, she would go to her to buy butter and buttermilk.
The buttermilk was entirely different than the buttermilk you buy at the supermarket today. As the name suggests, buttermilk is the by product of making butter.
It was slightly thinner than milk and had a faint taste of butter. She called it sweet cream buttermilk.
The butter and the buttermilk were made from raw milk. Because it was not pasteurized, it contained all the good bacteria that is naturally found in raw milk.
My grandmother was meticulous about cleanliness. This is essential when dealing with raw milk products.
The buttermilk was placed on the kitchen counter and allowed to clabber or ferment. This is not spoiled milk. This is fermented milk, not unlike natural yogurt.
After a few days the buttermilk thickens and develops a somewhat pungent aroma.
The clabbered milk was used as an aid to leavening. Every morning, my grandmother would make the most incredible biscuits for breakfast. Never measuring anything she would cut lard into flour mixed with some baking powder and the clabbered milk.
If by any chance any biscuits were left over, the biscuits were crumbled, added to a glass, covered with the clabbered milk and topped with a little sorghum molasses.
The same thing could be done with leftover cornbread. My dad particularly liked cornbread this way. I think this is an acquired taste that I just never acquired.
On some Sunday mornings, in addition to biscuits, my grandmother would make pancakes or waffles. The pancakes and waffles were also made using the clabbered milk. The pancakes were incredibly high, light and fluffy. The waffles were light and very crisp. Slathered with the fresh butter and warmed molasses the biscuits, pancakes and waffles were irresistible.
She fried chicken in a gigantic cast iron skillet. She made a batter with flour, spices and the clabbered milk. The chicken was coated in the batter and then fried. Until this day, I believe this is the best fried chicken I have ever had.
My grandfather had a large garden. He would harvest some green tomatoes which were sliced and coated in the same batter and fried. The ripe red tomatoes were sliced and served with a homemade ranch dressing made with, you’ve got it, the clabbered milk.
By now you have no doubt gathered that clabbered milk, or otherwise known as natural buttermilk, was an important ingredient in my family’s home.
In these days of pasteurization and ultra-pasteurization, buttermilk is not made in the old way. Today, buttermilk is made by injecting a culture into pasteurized milk.
You can do something similar at home by adding a tablespoon of fresh lemon juice to milk. It is not the same as clabbered milk but it will get you in the ball park.
I was reminded of my grandmother when I came across a recipe for Buttermilk Roasted Chicken in Samin Nosrat’s fantastic cookbook "Salt Fat Acid Heat." The recipe calls for marinating chicken in buttermilk before roasting in a hot oven. Chicken that has been left in salt- based marinades for too long can develop an unpleasant texture. Marinating chicken in buttermilk for up to two days yields a juicy sublime texture.
I like a little spice in my roasted chicken, so I add two or three tablespoons of Chalula hot sauce to two or three cups of buttermilk along with a tablespoon of Kosher salt. About three pounds of chicken thighs are added to this marinade and refrigerated for a couple of days. The chicken benefits from a longer marinade.
About an hour before cooking, remove the chicken from the refrigerator and drain the marinade. Heat the oven to 425 degrees and roast the chicken for about 45 minutes or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees. While you are at it, why not add some carrots and fingerling potatoes coated in olive oil and roast at the same time.
This is a great way to roast chicken, and I hope you try it. Thank you for indulging me revisiting my childhood memories. My summers in Paducah, Kentucky were some of the best days of my life.