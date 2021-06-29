A couple of weeks ago, this column explored salt. It focused on the many varieties of salt, their flavors and uses. That column generated a lot of comments, and I appreciate all those comments. Included in a number of those comments was a request that a similar column be produced that dealt with the variety of food-grade oils.
This column is in response to those requests. Today, we will look exclusively at plant-based oils. We will leave the discussion of butter, lard and beef tallow for another day.
Some oils are good for sautéing but not good where intense heat is required. Some oils should never be heated at all. Some oils are high in saturated fat and others are high in monounsaturated or polyunsaturated fat. Some oils are intensely flavored, and others have almost no perceptible flavor.
The considerations presented when selecting an oil for a particular application may seem overly complicated or confusing. It is really easy though when you understand just two key elements about the oil you are considering. Those key elements are its smoking point and its flavor profile.
Once an oil begins to smoke it has begun to break down and lose its beneficial properties. You are left with a ruined dish and chemicals that can do bad things to your body.
Avocado oil has the distinction of having the highest smoking point, at 520 degrees Fahrenheit, of all plant-based oils. Flaxseed oil, on the other hand has the lowest smoking point at about 225 degrees. It should be said that unrefined sunflower oil and unrefined safflower oil also have extremely low smoking points. All the other oils fall somewhere between these two extremes on the smoking point scale.
Toasted sesame oil is intensely flavored. A little bit of this oil goes a long way. Grapeseed oil, a product of the wine industry, has almost no flavor. These oils are at opposite ends of the flavor extremes but have remarkably similar smoking points of 420 to 450 degrees.
Good home cooks and professional chefs around the world recognize that the flavor of the final dish is profoundly affected by the choice of oil used in the cooking process. So is there one oil that is good in salad dressings, for sauteing, for frying and for finishing a dish? There are oils that excel in each of these categories, but for my money the oil that can do it all is olive oil.
That said, there are two caveats. The first caveat is that the olive oil should be exceptionally good. It is an unfortunate fact that the best olive oil is seldom imported into the United States. One of the reasons for this is that good olive oil should be really fresh.
Olive oil is like wine in some respects in that the flavor is highly dependent on the location and growing conditions of the trees. Olive oil is not like wine in that it absolutely does not get better with age. Within a year, give or take a couple of months, olive oil will turn rancid. I know a lot of people who have either bought or been given some really expensive olive oil and they have saved it for a special occasion only to find out it tastes horrible.
My rules are simple. Buy the good stuff and use it. I also believe that you should buy your olive oil by the taste and not the price.
As a side note, there are some producers in our area that are producing some high-quality oil. It would be well to support them when you can. In a future column, I will be profiling a couple of these olive producers.
