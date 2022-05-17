Louise and I recently moved onto a small ranch in Inez.
We relocated a small, 700-square-foot, 100-year-old house that was once located on the corner of Vine and Red River streets.
We did a major restoration to the little house. Using it as the anchor, we built an addition that includes a large kitchen, great room and master suite.
It was an interesting, and sometimes, frustrating process, but we are generally pleased with the final product.
I have always wanted a large vegetable garden, but space in town did not permit it. Now, I have that garden. We have begun to harvest heirloom tomatoes, Roma tomatoes, various cherry tomatoes, yellow and candy roaster squash, zucchini, okra, green beans, potatoes, and peppers. We have bell, jalapeno and shishito peppers. Yet to be harvested are our corn, watermelons and cantaloupes.
Longer term, we have peach, pear and plum trees. I am in heaven.
Today, we will talk about shishito peppers. Many of you are familiar with these delicious peppers. For those who are not familiar with them, you are encouraged to find some or grow some. They are somewhat hard to find in grocery stores because they have a fairly short shelf life. This is a pepper that is truly at its best minutes after harvest, and after about three days they are past their prime.
If you would like to grow some, you might swing by Four Seasons Garden Center on Salem Road. They are very popular, so they will go in and out of stock. I have it on good authority, from the owner John Fossati, they receive regular shipments of these pepper plants. They can be planted all summer long.
Generally, shishito peppers are a pepper without heat. Every now and then, you may find one that has a little bit of spice, but that is the exception rather than the rule. If you are heat adverse, this is the pepper for you.
Shishito peppers originated in Japan. Charred shishito peppers are served as appetizers in many Japanese restaurants.
To prepare this classic appetizer takes no more than a hot skillet, (I use cast iron), some avocado oil, (although any mild flavored vegetable oil can be used), and the peppers. I coat the peppers in a bowl with avocado oil. The peppers are then added to the skillet. The skillet needs to be very hot. The peppers have very thin skin and are quite delicate so they must be charred very quickly. More than a few seconds in the skillet will turn the peppers to mush. You are looking for a deeply charred skin, but the pepper should retain its structure.
The peppers should be served immediately adorned with just a little coarse French gray salt.
For my taste, the peppers need nothing more than the sea salt. If, however, you would like to have some dipping sauce, here are two simple sauces you might want to try.
A ginger soy dipping sauce can be made by mixing three tablespoons soy sauce, with one tablespoon of mayonnaise and a teaspoon each of grated ginger, honey, lime juice, sesame oil and chili paste.
If you prefer something with a little more body and heat, make this lemon dipping sauce with horseradish. Simply mix 1/2 cup of sour cream, 1/4 cup mayonnaise, two tablespoons lemon juice, two teaspoons horseradish and two teaspoons whole grain mustard.
These peppers are a wonderful addition to salads, as a garnish for cream soups, and pickled on sandwiches. They pickle very well, and a future column will discuss the pickling of peppers and other vegetables.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.