Rainy cooler days make me crave heartier food than we eat for most of the year. My mind goes to stews and soups. I think of making chili, chicken noodle or chicken and rice soup, gumbos and cheese soups.
With that said, it is hard to beat a thick beef stew. I like big chunks of beef that have been cooked to melt in your mouth tender. I like big chunks of potatoes and carrots. I like simple seasonings with just a hint of rosemary and thyme. A good stew takes some time, but to my mind it is worth it. Stew, like gumbo, seems to taste better the day after it is cooked.
A week or so ago, right when the weather started to turn, I cooked beef stew. There are many ways to prepare a stew but, over the years, this is the procedure that I have settled on.
Begin taking a four- or five-pound chuck roast and cutting it into one and a half inch chucks. Take the time to remove all the silver skin and big hunks of fat. Dredge the meat in flour seasoned with healthy amounts of salt and pepper. The meat is then browned over medium high heat in a few tablespoons of avocado oil. It is important to not crowd the pan during this step. We are looking to sear and brown the meat. Too many pieces of meat will cause the meat to steam and not sear.
Once all the meat has been browned, remove the meat, add additional oil and sauté a cup of coarsely chopped onions, a cup of coarsely chopped carrots, and three-fourths cup of coarsely chopped celery. When the onions just begin to color, stir in a small can of tomato paste. The tomato paste will darken, and the mixture will begin to stick. Deglaze the pan with a cup of red wine making sure to scrape up all the fond at the bottom of the pan.
Cook until the wine has almost evaporated, add the meat back to the Dutch oven. Add enough low sodium beef broth to nearly cover. Cover and place in the oven, pre-heated to 350 degrees. Cook for an hour and a half or so. By this time, the meat should be very tender.
It is at this time that many recipes will say discard the vegetables because they will say the vegetables have given up all their flavor. I disagree. Remove the vegetables to a food processor, add a cup of beef broth, and process until completely smooth. Add this mixture back to the Dutch oven along with three cups of potatoes cut into one-inch pieces, three or four carrots cut into ¾ inch slices, 1 and ½ cups of pearl onions, 1 and ½ cups of frozen peas, a sprig of rosemary and a sprig of thyme. Add more beef broth to cover all ingredients by at least an inch. Cover the Dutch oven and place back in the oven for another hour.
If the potatoes and carrots are tender, the stew is ready. Remove the rosemary and thyme stems and serve with warm crusty bread. If you have more patience than me, you can let the stew come to room temperature and refrigerate overnight. The next day, warm and serve.
This stew was made before Thanksgiving and since then I have eaten way too much turkey and dressing and all the sides. I am still in the mood for soup, but I want something lighter. I made French onion soup.
I love the flavor of slowly and deeply caramelized onions, served simply with beef broth. The dish is finished with a crusty crouton that serves as a raft for gruyere cheese that has been browned under the broiler.
This soup is completed in about an hour and is one of my all-time favorites. If you have never made French onion soup, give it a try. There are few ingredients, but execution is key. A recipe is included at the end of this column.
I hope you had a joyous Thanksgiving. God knows we all have so much to be thankful for.