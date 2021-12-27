As you are reading this column we are in the final days of 2021. I would have to say that 2021 felt a little more “normal” than the madness of 2020 but I am looking for 2022 to be an even better year.
Over the past several years I have written about the foods that cultures around the world have eaten at the beginning of the new year in hopes of those being the foods that place them on the path to good luck, good health and prosperity.
I thought that the subject had pretty well been covered until a friend told me that crab was a harbinger of good luck. I was not aware of this, so I began to research the subject. The results of that research both confirmed and discounted the belief that crab was good luck.
It seems that the Chinese regard the crab as good luck and an aphrodisiac for men. This latter attribute may be the reason that my friend was so high on eating crab, not only at the new year but all the time.
An opposing view, and one that was expressed in many articles suggesting the foods to eat and the foods to avoid on New Year’s Day, is that crab is to be avoided, as well as lobster, chicken, and turkey. Crabs and lobsters are to be avoided because they move sideways, and we only want to move forward in the new year. Chicken and turkey are to be avoided because they move backward as they forage for food.
I am not sure that I believe any of this, but why take a chance?
Crab is delicious and versatile. It can be prepared simply as in crab salad, or it can be luxurious as in a rich crab bisque. It can be made into a cake or deep fried into a fritter.
Here is a little factoid that you may find useful during your New Year’s gatherings. Of the top 10 types of seafood that Americans eat, crab ranks number 9. The only seafood that is consumed less than crab is clams. In case you are interested, here are the species that are consumed in greater quantity than crab listed from the most consumed down: shrimp, salmon, canned tuna, tilapia, Alaska pollock, pangasius, cod and catfish.
It is unclear why crab is not eaten more. Maybe it is because it can be pricey. Maybe it is because it is a pain to clean a freshly steamed or boiled crab. Maybe it is because it is very rich and we just cannot eat a lot in one sitting. In any event, I love crab.
As we end this year and begin another, I am inclined to eat something a little decadent as one last fling before beginning a period of food austerity beginning the new year.
There are few dishes more decadent, soul satisfying, and guilt laden than a rich crab bisque. You may ask yourself, “what is the difference between a soup and a bisque?” The answer is heavy cream, and a lot of it. A bisque has more cream than almost any cream soup.
A recipe for a hearty crab bisque is included at the end of this column. It uses a lot of crab and cream and is perfect for that one last indulgence.
The most common New Year’s resolution deals in some way with weight loss and eating “healthier.” For the past many years, I have shown firm commitment to these types of resolutions on New Year’s Day. Unfortunately, by the end of the first week, my commitment has softened.
So, for those who want a delicious dish that has greatly reduced calories than the traditional preparation, a recipe for a light and flavorful crab salad has been included. You may want to eat this crab salad a day or so after New Year’s Day just in case the superstitions have some merit.
I wish for you, your family, and friends the happiest of new years. A time filled with love, forgiveness, prosperity and above all, good health.
Happy New Year!
