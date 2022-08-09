I am two weeks out from my left total knee replacement. What a positive experience. The surgery began about 7:30 a.m., and I was allowed to go home at noon. My surgeon was fantastic. Thank you, Dr. Breech. And as evidence of his skill, I am already walking around the house without a cane and in minimal discomfort.
If you have been putting off this surgery, do not wait. A great surgeon and gifted physical therapists make the procedure much less daunting than your imagination would lead you to believe. We are truly fortunate in that we have a number of health care professionals that are as good or better than any you might find anywhere. I want to thank everyone who reached out to check on me. I appreciate it, and it means a lot.
Rachel Baker is the physical therapist that is responsible for navigating my recovery. At its best, physical therapy is challenging, but Rachel has the talent to make the best of it. On the first day of therapy, she came into the room carrying a massive squash saying, “You’ve got to try this.” She had brought me a giant cushaw squash.
The cushaw is in the family of crookneck squashes. It is a winter squash which generally means that the fruits are left on the vine until the stem has become hard. This is an ancient squash with evidence of cultivation in Mesoamerica over 7,000 years ago. We are fortunate to live in Texas where squash is cultivated. Those not living in Texas, New Mexico or some parts of Florida, may not get the chance to enjoy this delicacy.
The interior of the squash ranges from deep to pale yellow. It has a very mild flavor and can be easily overpowered. It is prepared by roasting or boiling and then incorporating the ingredients into all manner of dishes. It makes an excellent pie that will rival any pumpkin pie you may have had. Roasted and then baked with heavy cream, brown sugar and cinnamon, it may become a family favorite. Cubed and roasted, it makes a terrific addition to a variety of soups. Cushaw squash can also be the main attraction in a silky-smooth squash soup.
The size of the fruit can be somewhat intimidating. With a sharp chef’s knife, the squash is easily broken down. Begin by slicing off the neck and then slicing the neck into one to one and a half inch slices. Cut a small slice from the bottom of the bulb. This will allow the squash to remain stable as you slice the bulb in half. Remove the large seeds from the bulb halves and set them aside. The peal can now be removed. I remove the peal by simply slicing down the sides of the bulb and when pealed, I slice the squash into manageable pieces. If you like though, you can slice the bulb into wedges and then peal each wedge individually. The slices of the neck should be pealed in the same way.
Let me digress a minute and talk about the seeds. Do not throw them away. They are a great source of protein and many minerals. You can prepare them to be either sweet or savory. Begin by rinsing the seeds and then boil them in lightly salted water for about 10 minutes. Boiling the seeds make them easier to digest. Dry the seed and the coat them lightly in olive oil. Spread in a single layer on a sheet pan and roast in a 325-degree oven for about 30 minutes stirring every 10 minutes. After roasting, I love to coat the seeds with coarse salt and a little ancho chile powder.
Now, let us go back to the pealed squash. The squash can now be roasted, steamed or boiled. If squash has not risen to the top of your favorite vegetable dishes, this recipe will change your mind. I admit it is a decadent recipe and cannot be found as a recommended dish in any diet I have ever seen, but it is so delicious.
Take a couple of pounds of peeled and sliced squash and place in a buttered, oven-proof baking dish. It is best not to crowd the squash. Sprinkle a couple of teaspoons of cinnamon over the squash along with a little bit of freshly grated nutmeg. Now add about 3/4 cup of brown sugar over the squash and then dot the top with about six tablespoons of sliced unsalted butter. Now if that is not enough, drizzle 3/4 cup of heavy whipping cream and 1/4 cup of half and half over all the ingredients. The liquid should come about halfway up the pan. Cover the pan with aluminum foil and place in a preheated 400-degree oven and bake for an hour. Remove the foil and bake for another 10 minutes.
If you have not tried this remarkable squash before, give it a shot. You will not be disappointed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.