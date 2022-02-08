This past week, the weather was dreary. It was cold and rainy. It was the kind of weather that made you want to stay inside and eat something that would at once be comforting and guilt-laden. It would probably be high in carbohydrates and fat. It would probably bring back memories of your departed youth or happy times and events. It would make you feel better in times of stress, melancholy or discomfort, if only for a while.
As food history goes, comfort food, as a term, is fairly new. The words were first coined in 1966 in an article in the Palm Beach Post.
It did not, however, become part of our popular lexicon until the 1970s. Soldiers coming home from Viet Nam were craving their favorite foods from home. It might have been their mom’s meat loaf, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, or their favorite cheeseburger.
Restaurants soon began advertising “comfort foods” on their menus. The term became ubiquitous with a style of cooking that was reminiscent of home cooking. The kicker is, “what nationality of home did you come from.”
For instance, if you were of French heritage, you might crave crepes. If you were Italian, you might crave your grandmother’s spaghetti and meatballs or lasagna. If you were from Canada, you might be longing for poutine, those delicious cheese curds served on homemade french fries with brown gravy. You get the picture. Whatever was home and brought back pleasant memories informed your choice of comfort food.
As the years passed, and Viet Nam receded into an unpleasant memory, peoples’ ideas of comfort food changed. People began to define comfort food as their guilty pleasures.
A poll conducted during the height of the COVID-19 lockdown period demonstrated the top 15 comfort foods in America:
- Pizza
- Hamburgers
- Ice cream
- French fries
- Mac and cheese
- Potato chips
- Cookies
- Chocolate
- Cereal (go figure)
- Fried chicken
- Spaghetti and meatballs
- Mashed potatoes
- Bread
- Hot dogs
- Pancakes
I noticed, unsurprisingly, that kale did not show up in the top 500 foods listed as comfort food.
It is interesting to note that for people older than 65 years old, pizza did not make it on the list. Those with advancing age, and I might say wisdom, tended toward smothered dishes, ice cream and steaks.
And so it is, when I was craving comfort food this past week, I made smothered chicken. Like chicken pot pie but simpler, this dish is luxurious, slightly sinful and delicious. It is a dish that is good right from the oven but even better the next day.
The preparation of this dish takes only about 15 minutes, followed by about 45 minutes in the oven. You begin by seasoning six bone-in chicken thighs and dusting them in flour. They are then browned in your favorite oil and removed to a platter. Pour off all but three tablespoons of the oil and sauté roughly chopped onions until they are golden. Add roughly chopped carrots, mushrooms and about two tablespoons of flour. This is cooked for a couple of minutes until the flour has started to stick. Deglaze the pan with about a cup of white wine and cook until the wine is almost gone. Add the chicken back to the pan and add enough chicken stock to come halfway up the sides of the chicken. Top off with a cup of heavy cream. Sprinkle with ¾ tablespoons of thyme and put in a preheated 350-degree oven for about 30 minutes. Reduce the heat to 250 degrees and cook for another 20 minutes.
This dish can be served over rice or egg noodles or even crusty sourdough bread. It is easy on the stomach but hard on the waistline. You should probably eat this only once every half decade or so. I say that just in case my doctors are reading this.
Food is not only essential for your body. It is essential for your soul. Every now and then, for no particular reason, treat yourself to your favorite comfort food.
