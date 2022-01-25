Over 100 years ago, the French introduced a new sandwich. It consisted of thick crusty bread, with a filling of boiled ham, Dijon mustard, and Gruyere cheese. Once assembled it was dredged in an egg wash and fried. This new sandwich, named a Croque-Monsieur, became a bistro favorite. The Croque-Monsieur was very good, but the French knew it could be made better, but how?
The answer was simple. Put an egg on it. And so, the Croque Madame was born.
For more years than we can count, whenever a chef desired to improve upon a near perfect dish, more often than not, they put an egg on it.
We eat a lot of eggs. Americans ate 284.6 eggs per capita during 2021. That number is expected to increase during 2022. It has been increasing every year for the past 20 years. Eggs suffered from some bad press a generation ago. The thought was that eggs, which are loaded with cholesterol, caused cardiovascular problems. Among many circles it is now thought that a healthy individual can consume an egg a day without much concern.
We are all familiar with the standard ways eggs can be prepared. They can be boiled, or fried sunny side up, over easy, over medium. They can be scrambled or whisked and turned into an omelet. They can be poached and placed on all manner of things. Think of the classic Eggs Benedict. Raw eggs are often added to simmering soups and to pasta just after it has been drained. The heat from the pasta cooks the eggs as in the classic pasta carbonara.
As I am writing this I am remembering when The PumpHouse first opened. I handled the egg station during Sunday brunch. On any given Sunday, I would cook more than 80 dozen eggs-to-order. That was a good time.
When chefs top a dish with an egg, the egg is usually fried or poached. We all know how to fry an egg. For presentation purposes, the egg is often served sunny side up with over easy coming in a close second.
Poaching eggs opens up a wide variety of techniques and poaching liquids. The most basic way to poach an egg is to slip an egg into gently simmering water to which a tablespoon or so of white vinegar has been added. The vinegar helps the eggwhite coalesce around the egg. If you are cooking for a crowd, you can poach many eggs, place them in ice water and simply warm them up again in simmering water. The simmering water should just bring them up to temperature and should not continue cooking the egg.
This weekend my friend, Trey, shared that he had discovered poaching eggs in heavy cream. Heavy cream is a classic poaching liquid. If you have never tried poaching an egg in heavy cream, you owe it to yourself to give it a go.
Add about a quarter to one half an inch of heavy cream to a skillet. Gently slip the eggs into the skillet. The cream will hold the eggs together. Now, gently heat the cream over medium heat. In a few minutes the eggs will be cooked. Remove the eggs from the cream and add some shredded cheese to the cream. I like to serve the eggs over grilled polenta and topped with the cheese sauce and a little chopped flat leaf parsley.
Eggs poached in tomato sauce is another classic. Depending on the seasonings added to the tomato sauce, your dish can taste as if it were made in Italy, France, or North Africa. Add about one half an inch of your favorite homemade tomato sauce to a heavy bottomed skillet. If you are not inclined to make your own tomato sauce, just pick up your favorite marinara sauce at the grocery store. Gently slip eggs into the simmering tomato sauce and in a couple of minutes dinner is ready. Serve with crusty bread and a salad.
Try putting an egg on hash, on a sweet or savory waffle, on a fried chicken and biscuit, on a tostada, or on a grilled hamburger patty. You get it, everything can be made better when you put an egg on it.
