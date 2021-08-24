I have racked my brain for justification to recommend encasing vegetables, fruit or seafood in either a sweet or savory dough, and then deep frying them to crispy perfection.
I did not think that I could credibly sell the health benefits of this method of food preparation, though an argument could be made that this is a way to add more fruit and vegetables to your diet. My best justification is that this cooking method is just plain delicious. After all, everything tastes better fried.
Today, we will look at fritters. Fritters, by many other names, are staples in cuisines around the world. We have pakoras and vadas from India, akaras from Sierra Leon, rosti from Switzerland, acaraje from Brazil, kolokithokeftedes from Greece, beignets and croquettes from France and the list goes on and on.
Vegetable fritters are a favorite of mine. Fritters can be made with almost any type of vegetable. They can spotlight one vegetable, or they can be made with a mixture of a variety of vegetables. They can be deep fried, pan fried, and in some recipes, even baked.
In their most basic form, vegetable fritters are a combination of your vegetables of choice, with added aromatics and spices, and some form of binding agent. An upgrade, in my opinion, to a basic vegetable fritter is the addition of cheese. Some favorite cheeses to add are cheddar, mozzarella, parmesan and feta. The most commonly used binding agents are flour and eggs and maybe dairy, like milk. Vegetable fritters can easily be made gluten free by the substituting many of the gluten-free options for the all-purpose flour. A recipe for vegetable fritters is included in this column. Use it as a foundational recipe. You can modify all ingredients to your taste.
As a general rule of thumb, vegetables that are chopped, like cauliflower, greens and sweet potatoes, should be steamed to your desired degree of doneness. Vegetables that are to be shredded, like potatoes, carrots and zucchini should be salted after shredding, allowed to rest for a few minutes and then squeezed to release as much water as possible. Simply wrap the vegetables in a clean kitchen towel and wring the moisture out. Too much moisture causes a great deal of spattering and prevents the fritters from being as crunchy as possible. Remember we are going for the crunch.
While most fritters can be baked, I do not recommend it. Baked, the fritters will not attain the degree of crispiness that is optimal. That leaves deep frying or pan frying. I choose deep frying for those fritters I want to puff up like banana fritters and some corn fritters. I choose pan frying for fritters that tend to be flatter like small pancakes such as potato fritters or rosti. These flat fritters are an excellent foundation for a vast array of toppings and dipping sauces.
You do not want your fritters to be greasy in any way. The key to ensuring that your fritters are not greasy is cooking at the right temperature. It is important that the oil maintain a temperature of 375 degrees. If you do not have one, get a candy thermometer to ensure your temperatures are right. I never guess at the temperature. If the temperature is too hot, the outside will burn, and the inside will remain raw. If the temperature is too low, the fritter will take too long to cook, and you will end up with an oily dish.
Whether you choose deep frying or pan frying, at the right temperature, the fritters will cook very quickly. Deep fried, they will be done in 3 or 4 minutes. Pan-fried, they will cook in about the same time except that you will need to turn them over after about two minutes.
The choice of oil is also important. For highly seasoned savory fritters, I generally choose olive oil or avocado oil. For delicately flavored fritters or fruit fritters, I will use grapeseed or canola oil.
When the fritters are done, remove them from the oil and drain on a wire rack. Before they cool, season with salt and freshly ground pepper for a savory fritter or sugar for a sweet one.
The fritters are delicious eaten out of hand, but they are kicked up to the next level with a topping or dipping sauce. I will dedicate another column to sauces and toppings but for now, enjoy a simple topping of Greek yogurt mixed with your favorite chopped fresh herbs.
These may not be the healthiest of dishes, but they are some of the most delicious. Everything in moderation.
