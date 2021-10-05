As a child, I was totally turned off by fish cakes. Salmon patties in particular.
Fridays were fish days in the Patillo family, and more often than not, my mother made salmon patties. These were a mixture of canned salmon, bread, milk, salt and cracker crumbs that were baked in the oven until they were just shy of cremation.
The salmon had both its skin and little round bones, which I now know came from the spine, included in the cakes. I was especially turned off by the skin and the bones. The strong fishy taste was a little off-putting also.
A number of years later, I learned that fish cakes, properly prepared, were delicious. I also learned that they did not have to be made with fish. They could, in fact, be made from all manner of seafood. I have made them with scallops, clams, shrimp and, my favorite, crab. I still make them with fish and my favorites are cod and salmon — fresh salmon.
Some form of fish cake is found in almost every cuisine of the world. Today, we will focus on Western fish cakes. These cakes are traditionally made with leftover cooked fish and mashed potatoes, sometimes seasoned with fresh herbs, coated in breadcrumbs and then pan-sautéed, baked or deep fried. I have included a slightly enhanced recipe with my column. It is basically a three-step recipe. Mix all the ingredients together, form into patties and pan-sauté. Serve with some homemade tartar sauce and a simple tossed salad. You can guild the lily by topping with a poached egg and adding some toast points.
You can double or triple this recipe, make the patties, freeze uncovered on parchment, then wrap the individual patties in plastic wrap and place in a freezer bag. When you are ready to cook, simply defrost and cook away.
I thought that I had sworn off salmon cakes until I had some excellent salmon croquettes, and then I was totally converted when I tried salmon cakes made with sweet potato. These are delicious.
Start with cooked salmon that you have flaked and mix with mashed sweet potatoes. Add an egg, some cracker crumbs, some fresh thyme and dill, maybe some minced shallots and some hot sauce. I like Texas Pete or Cholula. We really do not want a heavy vinegar taste. Finally, roll in cracker crumbs or panko and either pan-sauté or bake. I like to serve this with some Tabasco onion straws and a little adobo mayo on the side.
The previous two ideas utilize cooked fish and some form of potato. But there are very good recipes that use raw fish and no potatoes at all. Janey, this one is for you. Shred a pound of raw cod in a food processor and set aside. In a bowl, mix ¾ cup dry breadcrumbs, 2 eggs, 2 tablespoons of hummus, 2 tablespoons fresh thyme, 1 tablespoon minced shallots, 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice, ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard, and salt and pepper to taste. Add the shredded cod and form patties. Sauté over medium heat in a nonstick skillet and a little avocado oil.
For my taste, the king of all fish cakes is not a fish cake at all. It is a crab cake. I will not lie; crab meat is expensive, so save this for special occasions and select the best crab meat you can find. The perfect crab cake should have very little filler. In fact, the cakes should just barely retain their shape. They should be well seasoned. Old Bay seasoning is a must. Finally, they should be cooked in clarified butter. This is just my definition of a perfect crab cake. Your sensibilities may lead you to a different seasoning, and a different cooking oil like olive oil, grapeseed oil or avocado oil. A recipe for my favorite crab cake is included with this article.
For those who have stayed away from fish cakes or those who have left fish cakes out of their culinary rotation, I hope these ideas encourage you to try these and the many other recipes that are available.
