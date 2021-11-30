A few weeks ago, Louise and I attended a small dinner party at the home of close friends. As expected, the dinner was delicious, but it is the dessert that I want to focus on today.
Our host served an ice cream desert that was composed of three layers of different flavors of ice cream, topped with shaved chocolate and served in a wedge. It looked great and tasted wonderful but what made this dessert special was the history. This dessert was very similar to the dessert our host’s mother had made when our host was a child. You could just feel the pride as our host shared memories about her mother and the incredible woman that she was and the holidays they shared.
Since that time, I have asked many people to share their favorite desserts from their childhood and if they still make the desserts today. Almost without fail the desserts were simple. Many times, the recipes were taken from the back of a cereal box, a package of chocolate chips, or a can of fruit like pumpkin or cherries. They were simple and wholesome. The fact that the vast majority of the desserts are still made today, are testament to the fact that they have stood the test of time. In many cases, the time has spanned generations.
I learned about desserts made from Jello and Cool Whip and some actually sounded good. These reminded me that during the holidays my mother made a concoction of green Jello and canned fruit salad that was finished with a shot of whipped cream from an aerosol can. I still have fond memories of the whipped cream.
On the other hand, my sister made the best lemon bars and toffee bars that I have ever had. I am not sure that the finished dish was so great, but the memories of the holidays and the family being together took the taste to a different level.
My bother-in-law, Bob, was a savant when it came to making fudge. Fudge of all flavors and I can never remember a Christmas when the fudge did not occupy a place of prominence on the dessert table.
When Louise and I got together I learned that there were a variety of desserts that were essential holiday fare. At the top of the list was pumpkin pie. She confided that in years past, it was her practice to make two pumpkin pies every Thanksgiving, one for the family and one for her. I am not sure if that is still true, but I have seen two pies go into the oven but only one make it to the table.
She also makes this wonderful pumpkin bread that she bakes in coffee cans. It’s not as easy to find coffee cans as it used to be, and the cakes would just not be as good coming out of a Keurig cup. In case you have never looked, you can buy coffee cans made especially for baking at your favorite restaurant supply.
As if this was not enough, Louise makes these wonderfully moist apricot cakes in mini loaf pans. I have yet to meet the first person that does not love these.
My vision for this column was to ask Louise to prepare all of these holiday essentials, but it was not to be. Over the past year we have been building a small ranch house in Inez. Thanks to a Herculean effort from all involved only some small finishing touches remain to be completed. The house is totally livable at this time except for one major item. Over eight months ago we ordered a large range with double ovens. We still are awaiting the delivery of our stove. We have been promised that by the time you read this column our range will be delivered and installed.
No worries because my favorite holiday dessert needs no cooking at all. Imagine a dessert that combines crushed vanilla wafers, orange juice concentrate, powdered sugar, pecans, and coconut. Once the ingredients are combined, they are shaped into balls about the size of a golf ball and frozen. I love these things and I hope you will give them a try. A recipe has been included below. Also included is the recipe for Janey Lack’s mother’s ice cream dessert.
I hope that you had a wonderful Thanksgiving and that regardless of which holidays your family celebrates, that these times are filled with love, joy, and memories of those foods that bring you back to a happy place.
