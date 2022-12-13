My mom and dad were born and raised in western Kentucky, in Paducah. They were children during the Great Depression and while their parents were lucky to have good jobs, food could still be scarce. Game was common on the table as was pork. The pork was not generally bought at the grocery store. Members of the extended family raised hogs, which were slaughtered during the winter. The meat was shared with the family.
The hams were salted and smoked in the smoke house, which was a necessity on small family farms. For me, those country hams were just the best. The shoulders and the butts were barbecued. To this day when you say barbecue in Kentucky you are talking pork. The loins, chops and tenderloins were cooked right away. The scraps were made into sausage and the fat was rendered into lard and cracklings.
There was a very real concern that the meat could be infected with a type of round worm that caused trichinosis. You did not want to get trichinosis. To ensure that you did not become infected, the meat was cooked until completely done. No medium rare or medium here.
The lean cuts of meat from the loins and tenderloins cooked well done or beyond were dry and tasteless.
Because of improved feeding and raising practices, trichinosis in commercially raised pork has been essentially eradicated. According to government records the last reported outbreak of trichinosis in the United States occurred in 1975. The cause was not related to pork consumption. Rather, the cause of the outbreak was a group of people eating infected undercooked bear meat.
The fact that our pork supply has been safe for many years does not erase the memory or traditions of many that still fear catching disease from eating pork that has not been cooked well done. That fear has been passed from generation to generation.
I learned that lesson the hard way in the restaurant. We used to serve a 2-inch-thick grilled pork chop topped with a spiced apple compote. Our cost on the chop was very high and even though the chop was cooked to a safe temperature it remained pink on the inside. It was that pink that caused enough chops to be returned that we had no choice but to remove it from the menu.
If you know someone who still harbors a fear of diseased pork, they should know that if pork, less than 6 inches thick, is frozen for at least three weeks the parasite is killed. This trick does not however work on the parasites that are present in wild game.
Pork tenderloins are some of the trickiest cuts of pork to cook well. There is almost no intramuscular fat that would contribute to moistness and tenderness. There is a fine line between perfection and dry and flavorless. So how do you do it?
The path to pork perfection begins with preparation. Remove the silver skin then fold over the tail and tie with butcher’s twine to make a cylinder of consistent size. This will help to cook the entire tenderloin to a consistent temperature.
Consider brining the tenderloin for a couple of hours. My favorite brine for pork is apple cider and salt.
Bake at a high temperature. Lean cuts of meat are not good candidates for low and slow cooking. I bake tenderloins at 425 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes. Do not rely on time to determine the degree of doneness. A meat thermometer is an essential piece of kitchen equipment. The tenderloin should be cooked to 145 degrees internal temperature, and it should be allowed to rest for 5 to 10 minutes.
Consider serving the sliced tenderloin with a fruit compote. Fruit and pork are a marriage made in heaven. Pork pairs well with apples, cherries, peaches, pineapples and berries. Compotes are simple and quick to make. Cook fruit, butter and brown sugar on the stove top over medium heat for just a few minutes. You might want to add a little cinnamon if you feel like it. I even add some cocoa powder when I use cherries.
You might also consider stuffing butterflied pork tenderloins. I have included a recipe for stuffed pork tenderloin. The stuffing was made with spinach, parmesan, and sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil. I hope this has given some food for thought and for some of you, the chance to look at pork in a new light.