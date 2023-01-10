Have you ever wished for a dish that could be served at breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner? Have you longed for a dish that was equally delicious whether it was served hot, room temperature or cool? Have you pined for a dish that could be prepared for two or for a crowd?
No? Well, if truth be told I have not either. I just wanted to begin the column in a way that would encourage you to read further.
That being said, I can suggest a dish that does, in fact, meet all of the abovementioned requirements. That dish is the frittata. The versatile egg dish that falls somewhere between an omelet and a quiche.
You may have attempted a frittata with possibly less than optimum results. You may have seen a chef on some cooking show, mix eggs and cream, then pour the mixture into a skillet coated in butter, and add some ingredients like onions, mushrooms and sausage. This is easy so far, but trouble may be just a few minutes away. After a few minutes of cooking the chef places a plate on top of the skillet and with one deft motion flips the skillet and then slides the frittata back into the pan without spilling a drop.
Confident you have the skills to replicate these moves and wanting to impress your friends gathered around the stove, you go through the same motions only to dump half of the frittata on the floor and a good part of the other half on your startled friends.
At the risk of destroying my image as an accomplished chef, I refuse to divulge whether the story is a figment of my imagination or a sanitized version of an actual event albeit an event in the distant past. I will say though that some of my friends no longer hover as close to the stove as they used to.
Today we will explore an alternative and virtually foolproof method of cooking frittatas. A method that does not require perfect timing and otherworldly coordination. We will prepare frittatas in the oven. In addition to describing this technique, I will also suggest a combination of ingredients that can help you create a frittata that could have been created in almost any part of the culinary world.
You may be thinking that a frittata is a traditional Italian dish. It is not. The name is derived from the Italian word ”friggere” which means “to fry.” Italians do prepare frittatas. Frittatas by other names have been around for hundreds of years and are made almost anywhere eggs are consumed.
I like to cook frittatas in a 10-inch cast iron skillet. The base for any frittata could not be easier. Begin by heating 3 or 4 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Add one half cup or more of chopped onions and cook until softened. This should take 4 or 5 minutes. While the onions are cooking, whisk 8 eggs with ¼ cup of heavy cream, or milk along with a touch of salt and pepper. Whisk only until the ingredients combine. Overmixing will make the frittata a little tough. Fold in your desired additional ingredients then add the mixture to the skillet. It is important that your additional ingredients be pre-cooked.
Stir the mixture until the eggs begin to pull away from the sides. Then place the skillet in a preheated 350-degree oven for about 15 or 16 minutes or until the eggs have set.
For a French frittata, add a cup each of sautéed red bell pepper and zucchini along with about ¼ cup of coarsely chopped fresh basil.
For an Italian frittata, add a cup of cooked and crumbled Italian sausage, ½ cup of caramelized onions, 1 cup of coarsely chopped broccoli rabe and ½ cup parmesan.
For a Greek frittata, sauté about a pound of baby spinach, squeeze the liquid completely and coarsely chop, and combine with ½ cup of feta cheese. Toss in a couple tablespoons of chopped fresh dill and sliced scallions.
Another frittata idea would be to try adding a cup each of crumbled crispy bacon, grated Swiss cheese, and sautéed mushrooms.
How about a cup of chopped corned beef and two cups of cubed cooked diced potatoes.
Maybe you would like a couple of cups of sliced grilled asparagus, with ¼ cup of smoked salmon, and ½ cup of goat cheese.
I am sure you get the idea; you can add anything you like to a frittata. It’s a great way to clean out your freezer.
Just so you know, I can cook a frittata on the stove and complete the flip and return to the pan flawlessly. . .every once in a while.