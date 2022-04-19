It seems that everything that tastes good is bad for us.
Cakes, pies, and cookies have too much sugar.
Breads and pastas have too many carbohydrates and or glutens.
Red meats, we are told, should be avoided like the plague, and processed meats like bacon and bologna are even worse.
Certain seafood can harbor dangerous toxins.
Dairy has too much saturated fats.
We hear on TV that the only way we can ingest enough fruits and vegetables is to buy them in capsule form and take many capsules every day, I think primarily for the benefit of the manufacturer.
It used to be said, “everything in moderation.” But with all the food “don’ts” it seems that even moderation is not good enough.
Today I am going to talk about a food, that as of this writing, at least, seems to be good for us and has the added benefit of tasting good. Yes, I am talking about goat cheese.
Goat cheese has a good amount of protein, calcium, and other nutrients that are beneficial to bone health. For all those who are into one of the numerous low carbohydrate diets, or any attempt to control hunger and weight, the search for foods with high levels of medium chain triglycerides is a high priority. It seems that the fatty acids found in goat cheese metabolize faster than cow’s milk cheeses which makes us feel full faster and therefore we may eat less. That is probably a good thing.
What I like about goat cheeses are the seemingly endless varieties, the delicious flavors, the creaminess, the crumble, and the versatility. You have no doubt heard that any dish can be made better with bacon or cheese. When it comes to cheeses, goat cheese rates right up there with some of the best cheeses in the world.
In most supermarkets today you will find a variety of goat cheeses or chevre (chèvre is French for goat) most often made from pasteurized goat’s milk. Sometimes you may find some artisanal goat cheese that is produced by small operations. If you have the chance, give these a try. The dairy goat and cheese industry in Texas is growing and these small producers have developed some exceptional cheeses.
When it comes to artisanal cheeses, you will find that some are made with unpasteurized milk. The use of unpasteurized milk has, for years, been a topic of debate. Aficionados claim that cheeses made with unpasteurized milk have greater complexity in flavor than those of the pasteurized varieties. That may be true, but you should know, that in the United States, cheeses made from unpasteurized milk must be aged for a minimum of 60 days or they cannot be sold.
The goat cheese most commonly sold is soft and creamy. It has a mild but slightly tangy flavor and is delicious on just about anything. But the fresh homestead goat cheese you often find is not your only choice. Try to find some aged goat cheese. Aged goat cheese is firmer and the longer it is aged the more assertive the flavor becomes.
So how can you use goat cheese? I love it on salads, in stuffing for chicken, in omelets, in tarts, on pizzas, on toast and the list goes on and on. Goat cheese pairs with all meats. It works great with pears, apples, and beets.
If you want to have a truly remarkable cheeseburger, substitute your favorite cheese with goat cheese, add a couple of strips of bacon, and serve on a toasted potato bun and your life will be better. I guarantee it.
Rather than French toast, try toasting some sourdough bread, spread a healthy portion of goat cheese and top with your favorite fruit compote. My favorites are dewberries, blueberries and strawberries.
Rather than your standard cheese omelet, fill your omelet with goat cheese and sundried tomatoes. For good measure I like to throw in a couple of slices of fresh avocado.
Without a doubt goat cheese is one of the foods that is absolutely delicious and that is good for you too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.