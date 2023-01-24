It was inconceivable that a disease would ravage the world and change the way we lived. In the blink of an eye businesses were either asked or forced to close. Many learned to work remotely. When we could venture out, we did so in masks and remained at least six feet apart. Handshakes and hugs quickly became things of the past.
For the longest time restaurants could not serve guests inside the premises. When we were finally allowed to welcome our customers inside, we could only allow 25% or 50% of our seating capacity, depending on the COVID case counts. That did not seem to matter though, people were too afraid to go out to eat. For the past few years, we have been operating with a limited menu. We did this to address smaller guest counts, hiring shortages and limited supplies on some key ingredients.
Thankfully things are slowly returning to some form of normalcy. So much so that within a few weeks we will be rolling out a new enlarged menu at The PumpHouse. I thought you might be interested in the process of taking a dish from an idea to earning a place on the menu.
In anticipation of adding dishes to our menu, we asked our chefs to put on their thinking caps and make suggestions. Our executive chef and our sous chef are both classically trained. They are passionate about the food and approach new dishes with creativity and an adventurous spirit. As a foodie I love this. As a restaurateur, I must remember that the dishes have got to appeal to our customers. This is a real balancing act, and we are fortunate that our chefs are real team players and do not let their egos get in the way.
Their ideas covered new appetizers, and main course dishes featuring fowl, beef, pork, and seafood. Occasionally, over the past few months, some of these dishes have been offered as specials. This gives us an opportunity to see if our customers show any interest in ordering the dishes. If a special sells out, we will run it a couple of more times to see if sales are consistent and if comments are constructive and positive.
If a dish passes these preliminary tests, it has a possibility of making the menu, but only a possibility. There is much more that needs to be done.
Once a dish is seriously considered, several questions must be answered.
Can the dish be consistently reproduced? It is one thing for the chef to prepare the dish, it may be another matter entirely if the dish depends on a pinch of that or dash of this. While the chefs may prepare the dish when it is offered as a special, we must depend on our line cooks to prepare the dish during daily service. It is therefore critical that the dish be reduced to an accurate recipe. Customers are very discerning. If they had a dish once and liked it, when they order it again, it better taste exactly the same each and every time.
Can the dish be prepared in a comparable amount of time to the other dishes on the menu? Our guests expect all members of their party to be served at the same time. If the preparation of a dish falls beyond a prescribed time, it will not work and will not make it to the menu.
Can the dish be offered at a price point that makes sense for the restaurant while still representing great value to our customers? We must take into consideration the cost of the ingredients and the cost of labor required to prep and cook the dish. We must be mindful of the price stability of the main ingredients. In the past year this has been a real challenge.
In the final analysis, a dish must sound appealing as the description is read in the menu. A dish must be appealing when presented at the table. And a dish should taste absolutely delicious.
This week Louise and I tasted about 15 of these dishes. We were surprised by some, and others needed some additional refinement. We will revisit those dishes within the next week. Once everyone is satisfied, we will offer the dishes to focus groups, and only then will the final decision be made whether a dish will make it to the new menu.
A recipe for one of the dishes sampled is included for you to try. It was conceived and executed by our sous chef, Jonathan Williams. This will give you an idea of some of the creativity demonstrated. It could be a keeper.