I have said it before and I will say it again, John Fossati has a spectacular vegetable garden. His vegetable garden is, I believe, what all vegetable gardens aspire to be. Raised beds constructed from chemical-free cedar, soil amended with heavy doses of composted material, no weeds and no insecticides. The vegetables he harvests are works of art. They look like something out of a Miracle Grow commercial.
Fossati is truly an artist and his medium is plants. If you have enjoyed, by any chance, the landscaping at The PumpHouse, that is all Fossati.
This weekend, Fossati brought us turnips and greens, Brussel sprouts, snow peas, carrots, and the most beautiful cabbage you have ever seen.
Cabbage is, without a doubt, one of the most versatile vegetables on the planet. It can be eaten raw or it can be sautéed, braised, boiled, roasted, fried or fermented. Think sauerkraut and kimchi. It can be served hot, cold or at room temperature. It can be served alone, as a side dish or combined with other ingredients to make a main course. Braised cabbage with onions caramelized in bacon drippings with an assortment of good sausages is one of my favorites. I also like to combine blanched cabbage with mashed potatoes and egg. The mixture is then formed into patties, dusted with Wondra and sautéed in clarified butter.
Cabbage has been with us a long time. It is believed that cabbage was first domesticated in Europe around 1000 B.C. Cabbages that were cultivated in the Mediterranean were a loose-leaf variety because they needed to survive the warm climate. The white, hard-heading cabbages that we enjoy today were probably unknown during Roman times. While it is believed that headed cabbages were known in the 13th century, the first clear description of the vegetable was 1536. Cabbages were brought to North America in 1541 and first planted in Canada. By the 18th century, it was reportedly grown by both Native Americans and the colonists.
Now that is some information that you may have some trouble working into a discussion at your next party.
The Eastern Europeans have long made cabbage a staple in their diets. Their recipes can fill volumes in cookbooks. Today, we will make traditional cabbage rolls, stuffed with beef and rice braised in a simple tomato sauce.
We begin by processing the cabbage. The goal is to soften the leaves to make a suitable wrapper. The easiest way to do this is to bring a large pot of water to a boil. It is important that the pot not be aluminum. The cabbage will discolor an aluminum pot and the aluminum will change the flavor of the cabbage in a most unappealing way. Remove the outer discolored leaves and submerge the cabbage in the water for about two minutes. Remove the cabbage and using a paring knife, slice through the ribs on the bottom of the cabbage near the core. Remove the softened leaves, and when you get to the layer where the leaves are still crisp, return the cabbage head to the pot to repeat the process. A four-pound cabbage will yield around 15 to 20 usable leaves. Using your paring knife remove the center stem from the leaf.
To make the stuffing, mix one pound of lean ground beef, one cup of minced onion, one cup of cooked rice, two cloves of minced garlic and one egg. This is not strictly traditional, but I like to add one-half a can of drained Rotel tomato’s and ¾ cup shredded Parmesan.
Take about 1/3 cup of the meat mixture and place on the bottom 1/3 of a softened cabbage leaf. Fold the bottom of the leaf over the meat mixture, fold the sides over and then roll the package to form, well, a cabbage roll. Place seam side down in a baking dish.
The sauce makes itself. Spread the remaining half cup of the Rotel tomatoes over the rolls then add one large can of crushed tomatoes and one can of tomato sauce. Sprinkle a generous tablespoon of dried thyme over the mixture and sprinkle about a cup of Parmesan over the top.
Cover with oven-proof plastic wrap and bake at 350 degrees for an hour or so.
This is a very basic recipe. You can get as fancy as you like. For instance, you could make a pestata by combining ¼ cup of pancetta or bacon, equal parts of minced onions, carrots and celery and a couple of cloves of minced garlic. Sauté this mixture with a little olive oil until crisp-tender and add this to the ground beef instead of the plain minced onion.
You do not have to use beef either. Consider using ground turkey, ground pork, ground lamb or a mixture of meats.
Experiment with your favorite herbs and spices. You are always encouraged to make a dish your own and never to follow a recipe exactly to the letter. I hope you try this.
