In the last column we discussed barbecue sauces that have been developed and used around the country. Generally speaking, sauces are the last flavor enhancers that are added before consuming the dish. You would not be wrong if you said that sauces can also be used during the cooking process as mops.
Today we will discuss the flavor enhancers that are used before we begin to cook. For my taste, nothing can enhance the flavor of grilled meats more than a marinade. Marinades can help to tenderize tough cuts of meats and can help all meats remain moist during the intense heat of the grill. Marinades also can lend an ethnic flavor to the grilled meats. Marinades are used throughout the world and lend a unique and identifiable flavor to the finished products.
A marinade is concocted with three main components. Those components are acid, oil, and aromatics.
The acid is used to tenderize the meat. Acids that are commonly used are all kinds of vinegars, fruit juices, (particularly lemon), lime, orange, and sour oranges, and cultured dairy products such as yogurt.
Oil is used to keep meats moist. The type of oil used depends on the part of the world from which your dish originates. If you are cooking Mediterranean use olive oil. If you are cooking food from the Far East, you might use sesame oil. Other parts of the world may use walnut oil, pistachio oil, or avocado oil. If your taste goes to something less assertive, you might try canola, grapeseed, or peanut oil. You want to be careful with peanut oil if you are not sure whether anyone eating the dish has a peanut allergy. These allergies are bad news, and a responsible chef must be cautious.
The aromatics you select develop the astonishing boost to flavor that all great marinades deliver. Traditional French marinades begin with a mirepoix of chopped onions, carrots, and celery. Cajun marinades begin with the trinity, which is chopped onions, bell peppers and celery. Chinese marinades can begin with ginger, scallions, and garlic. While Mexican marinades often begin with dried, fresh, and roasted chiles.
Once the acid, the oil, and the aromatics have been selected you have the foundation for the marinade. You need now to point up the flavors that you are looking for. That is done through your selection of herbs and spices. As you might imagine the choices are endless.
Your choices for herbs can be as simple as parsley, bay leaf, and cilantro. You might go for some kiffir lime leaves or lemon grass. You could also go with marjoram, rosemary, oregano, basil, or thyme. The list of herbs available for use in marinades is enormous and there is no way that they can be described in a 700-word column.
The same is true for the choice of spices that are used. You can select from fairly common spices like black pepper, cumin, coriander and paprika. Or you can go a little less common with spices like star anise, galanga, sumac, mace, and wasabi.
You should not be afraid to experiment. I love to try new flavor combinations. Some of the combinations have been delicious and some unfortunately tipped the scale in the extreme opposite direction. For those less adventurous, take comfort in the knowledge that the internet is full of marinade recipes. It is the case, however, that some are really good, and some are either tasteless or downright horrific.
How long should you marinate? This is a complicated question and depends on a number of factors. The acid in the marinade changes the protein structure of the meat. Left in the marinade too long and the meat will become mushy. This is particularly true of chicken. If seafood is left too long, it can become chewy as the acid will actually cook the protein. As a rule of thumb, I will marinate chicken for up to eight hours and for seafood no more than about 30 minutes. Beef and pork are much more forgiving, and it is not uncommon for me to marinate beef and pork for up to 24 hours, particularly for large cuts of meat.
My 700 words have come so quickly, and I have so much more to say. I cannot leave you without a great all-purpose marinade that can be used on virtually anything. In future columns I will go more in depth on specific marinades and wet rubs.
