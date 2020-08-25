Without a doubt, my favorite thing about writing this column is talking to people about food. Rarely does a day go by that someone does not share a recipe or ask questions about a particular food or dish. These conversations take place at the restaurant, the grocery store and at work.
Old friends, and friends I have only just met, talk to me about food – in line waiting for communion, at the movies, almost any place you can imagine.
This past week, I was at the office of my cardiologist having my periodic evaluation. The staff at this office is incredible. They are so friendly and informative. That is a big deal for me. The professional preparing to perform an echocardiogram asked me about hollandaise sauce.
Lori, I hope this column answers all your questions about this deliciously decadent sauce.
Hollandaise sauce is one of the five mother sauces. The other four mother sauces are bechamel, tomato, espagnole and velouté. Once you master making hollandaise sauce, you will be able to make many other sauces like bearnaise, Dijon, Maltaise, and Charon. These sauces use hollandaise as the foundation.
The English translation for hollandaise sauce is Dutch sauce. Dutch sauce was first mentioned in the 1570s. Unfortunately, the mention did not include a recipe. Because of the name it would be easy to think that the sauce originated in Holland. Documentation would suggest that the sauce originated in France. The French chef La Varenne is credited with inventing Sauce Hollandaise and his recipe was published in 1651.
Hollandaise is the defining flavor of Eggs Benedict. It is wonderful on roasted or grilled asparagus. Try it on top of filet mignon. Salmon and hollandaise is a marriage made in heaven.
Hollandaise sauce is an emulsion sauce like mayonnaise. The classic preparation is made by whisking egg yolks with a little Dijon mustard and lemon juice over a double boiler, then slowly adding clarified butter while whisking constantly, being very careful not to either let the eggs curdle or the sauce separate. Temperature control is absolutely essential. This can be stressful, and I do not like stressful. I am convinced that the fear of failure, and a tedious process, have driven cooks to either pass on this sauce or buy the sauce already prepared.
A virtually foolproof hollandaise sauce can be made in a blender in five minutes or less. You will have a perfectly creamy sauce in less time than it takes to poach an egg. Melt ½ cup of butter in the microwave until hot. The butter needs to be hot, not warm. Place three egg yolks, 1 tablespoon of fresh lemon juice, 1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard and a pinch of cayenne pepper in your blender. Blend these ingredients for about five seconds. While the blender is still running, slowly add the hot melted butter. That is it. You are done.
The sauce is best if served immediately after it is made. I hold my hollandaise sauce in a small thermos that I have warmed with hot water. If you feel your sauce is separating a little or maybe it is a little too thick, simply add a couple teaspoons of hot water. It is possible to reheat hollandaise sauce, but it is tricky. It is so simple to make that if I ever have sauce left over, and I never have, I would just make some more.
The most common derivative of hollandaise sauce is bearnaise sauce. The easy way to make this sauce is to substitute the lemon juice with vinegar, and add some fresh chervil, tarragon, minced shallots, and freshly cracked black pepper after the sauce is completed. Too easy.
If you would like to make Sauce Charon, simply eliminate the tarragon and chervil and add some pureed tomatoes.
Chantilly sauce is hollandaise sauce with whipped cream folded in; sauce Bavaroise is hollandaise Sauce with cream, horseradish and thyme; Sauce Noisette is hollandaise sauce made with browned butter.
I could go on but space does not permit.
Almost a decade ago, Louise and I were looking for a chef for the restaurant we were building. We talked to a number of candidates and we asked the finalists to cook for us. Cliff Denton prepared a number of dishes for us, but the showstopper was lobster topped with a vanilla vodka hollandaise sauce. Cliff is still with us today. The recipe that he prepared for us that day is included for you to try.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.