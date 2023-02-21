Food plays an essential part in all our lives. Clearly, if we do not have food, we will not survive. Food plays an important role in days of celebration in our lives — birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, promotions. The list goes on and on. We celebrate gatherings with friends and many secular holidays with food.
In virtually all major religions in the world, food is used as an expression of faith. Generally, this comes in the form of food restrictions. People of the Jewish and Muslim faiths restrict certain foods in their everyday lives. Because of their commitment to nonviolence, many Buddhists do not eat animals and fasting plays an integral part in their faith. Beef is always excluded from the Hindu diet because cows are considered holy.
Wednesday is Ash Wednesday which marks the beginning of Lent. Many Christians, including Roman Catholics, Episcopalians, Anglicans, Lutherans and Methodists celebrate Ash Wednesday. The day is recognized by many by not eating meat. While beef, lamb, chicken, pork and other forms of warm-blooded animals are excluded, seafood is acceptable. As a child, my family always ate fish on Fridays, so eating fish on this one Wednesday was no big deal for this Houston boy.
Today, I will share some ideas for meatless dishes in the event you celebrate Ash Wednesday and Lent. Even if this celebration does not fit in your life, you still may want to try these ideas.
I love tacos anytime. Today, though, shrimp tacos are on the menu. I make shrimp tacos with beer battered shrimp, panko crusted shrimp or boiled shrimp. Today, we will make a spicy shrimp taco, that is cooked with chipotles and adobo sauce. The heat is tamed with creamy lime and cilantro slaw, sliced avocados and tomatoes. The tacos are finished with a lime and dill aioli. Do not worry. The small amount of dill points up the flavors and will not make your taco taste like a pickle.
If you are seeking another option, a vegetable curry is a quick and very simple meatless dish. Begin by simmering ½ cup of lentils. While the lentils cook, chop a couple carrots and dice an onion. Over medium high heat, cook the carrots and onions is a tablespoon or so of avocado oil until they begin to soften. Add two or three chopped garlic cloves and sauté for a few seconds. Now add the spices. These include a tablespoon of curry powder, a teaspoon each of ground ginger and ground cumin, and a half teaspoon each of salt, freshly ground black pepper, and red pepper flakes. Add a can of diced tomatoes, a half a cup of canned chickpeas rinsed and a half a cup of frozen green peas. Add the lentils to the rest of the vegetables and simmer everything for 20 minutes. Serve over rice or your favorite grain of even pasta such as orzo.
My favorite salad is a Caprese Salad. The combination of fresh tomatoes, basil, mozzarella and olive oil is heavenly. Why not make a Caprese Grilled Cheese Sandwich? It is easy and only takes about five minutes. Between two slices of good sour dough bread, add a couple slices of ripe Roma tomatoes, a couple ounces of fresh mozzarella, and a couple tablespoons of pesto. You can use jarred pesto if you are not inclined to make your own. Brush olive oil on the outside of the bread slices and cook over medium heat until golden on both sides. Serve with a hot bowl of tomato basil soup.
Maybe you are celebrating the day with a gathering of friends and family. Jalapeno poppers are an option you might consider. If you bring these jalapeno poppers with wonton cups, you will be the hit of the party. Begin by greasing a muffin tin and placing two wonton wrappers gently into each compartment. Bake for about 10 minutes in a 350-degree oven until lightly browned. While the wonton wrappers bake, mix two or three finely chopped jalapenos, 4 ounces of cream cheese, and one-half cup of sour cream. Remove the wonton wrappers from the oven and let cool slightly. Divide the cheese mixture into the cups and top with grated cheddar cheese. Return to the oven for about 10 minutes and enjoy.
When you begin to eat meat again, these are delicious with crumbled bacon added.
I hope you try these. Peace be with you.