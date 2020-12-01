What would you guess is the most popular cuisine in America? With some admitted prejudice, I guessed Italian and was wrong. My second guess was Mexican, and I was wrong again. Well, at least I was only partly wrong. If the question is, “What is the most popular cuisine in the West and Southwest, including Texas?” by far the most popular cuisine is, in fact, Mexican food. On a national basis, Chinese wins with Mexican food trailing by a scant couple of percentage points. My beloved Italian food came in a distant third.
Whether it is traditional Mexican fare, or our very own Tex-Mex, what is there not to like? Beans, rice, tortillas, moles, tacos, chalupas, burritos and enchiladas are staples. In fact, I cannot think of one Mexican dish that I do not like, maybe with the exception of menudo. For me that is kind of an acquired mouth feel.
When travel was less complicated, Louise and I would look out for the best Mexican restaurants in any area we visited. We are fortunate to live in a city filled with some really good Mexican restaurants. We love to explore the different ways chefs take on similar dishes. We particularly enjoy the breakfast and brunch offerings.
Nine times out of 10, when offered, Louise will order migas. She has become quite the connoisseur — almost a migas snob.
Migas originated in Spain and Portugal. Iberian and Portuguese migas bear almost no similarity to the dish called migas in the Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine. Iberian and Portuguese migas usually begin with soaked day-old bread combined with a variety of vegetables and spices. Eggs are not necessarily part of the equation.
Traditional Mexican migas begin with pan frying day-old corn tortillas until almost crisp and then adding eggs to scramble it all together. Chorizo or bacon may or may not be added. Onions and jalapenos may or may not be added. Various cheeses may or may not be added.
Let me describe the preparation of the perfect migas, according to Louise that is. This is certainly not traditional.
In a large skillet, fry five or six thick slices of bacon until crispy. I use cast iron, but a non-stick skillet might be a better choice if you are forced to clean up after yourself. Remove the bacon and set aside. Pour off the bacon drippings leaving about a tablespoon or so in the pan. Chop a medium onion into half-inch dice and mince a jalapeno. Add to the skillet over medium-high heat and cook just until they start to color. Pour in six eggs beaten with a couple of tablespoons of water, reduce the heat to medium-low, and begin to scramble.
Timing is everything here. Because the dish comes together so quickly, it is critical that you have all of your ingredients ready to go. At the ready, have one cup of shredded cheese. I use a combination of cheddar and Monterey jack. Have a cup or a cup and a half of coarsely crumbled tortilla chips. I like the pieces of tortilla chips to be about one inch in size.
When the eggs are about two-thirds done, turn off the heat and quickly stir in the cheeses followed by the tortilla chips. The carry over heat will finish cooking the eggs to perfection, the cheeses will melt, and the tortilla chips will remain crispy. Crispy chips are essential to receive Louise’s approval.
Divide the eggs onto four heated plates.
Now for the toppings. Do you remember the bacon? Coarsely chop the bacon and spread on the eggs. Next top with chopped fresh tomatoes, chopped avocado, chopped cilantro, and crumbled queso fresco. Finish with some freshly ground pepper and French grey salt.
This recipe serves four, or it serves two, if you eat like a lumberjack.
Start to finish, this dish comes together in less than 15 minutes. All of your chopping can be completed while the bacon is cooking. You can save yourself some time by buying pre-grated cheeses and store-bought tortilla chips. There are some really good tortilla chips in this town, but for my money the best can be bought at Ventura’s. We love Ventura’s chips.
By adjusting the quantities, this is a great dish to prepare for a lot of people. That is assuming, of course, there will come a time when we can be with a lot of people.
