Our garden has produced a bumper crop of okra. While the heat has decimated most of the vegetables, the okra continues to produce. Every day, Louise harvests some. Okra needs to be harvested when it is about 4 inches long. It grows so fast that if you miss a day, the pods will grow too large and woody for my taste.
We love okra and that is a good thing. All summer I have prepared okra in many different ways. I know some people do not rank okra as one of their favorite vegetables. They may find the mucilaginous texture to be somewhat off-putting. My grandmother was a great cook but when she prepared okra by boiling it with just a little spicy vinegar it was way too slimy for me to enjoy.
It was a long time before I learned to turn that sliminess to my cooking advantage or to cook it in a way that removes the slime.
Crispy panko fried okra is hard to beat. Pickled okra is a long time favorite of mine. You will not detect a hint of slime when okra is prepared this way.
When I am looking for a fast, delicious side dish, I might prepare charred okra with caramelized onions. Simply slice a pound of okra lengthwise discarding the stem end. Slice a large onion into similar size strips. Heat a large skillet, preferably cast iron over very high heat. When hot, add your fat of choice. I generally use either avocado oil or bacon drippings. Immediately add the sliced okra and the onions. Let them sit in the pan for a minute or two without stirring. We are looking to release the sugars in both the okra and the onions. After a minute or so, stir the ingredients and continue to stir until the okra is charred around the edges and the onions have caramelized. I finish the dish with a touch of cider vinegar and a pinch of red pepper flakes.
If I have a little more time and the main course calls for something a little richer, I will prepare charred okra with caramelized onions, Ro-Tel tomatoes, cheddar cheese and bacon. Begin by frying a few strips of bacon. In the remaining drippings, cook the okra and the onions in the way described above. When the okra is charred and the onions are caramelized, add a can of Ro-Tel tomatoes and a cup of grated cheddar cheese. Pour the ingredients into a shallow baking pan and top the mixture with more cheddar cheese. Bake for 30 minutes and then brown the cheese topping under the broiler for a couple of minutes. Finish the dish with the bacon crumbled on top.
Okra’s slime is not apparent in either of these recipes. There are times however when the slime is your friend.
Okra has been used as a thickening agent in stews for hundreds of years. Although gumbo today generally refers to stews and is associated with Cajun and Creole cooking, gumbo originally meant okra.
Gumbos are thickened with several agents. They are thickened with roux, filé (which is dried and ground sassafras leaves), and okra. Many traditional recipes utilize all three.
More often than not, I thicken my gumbo with a dark roux. This weekend though, I had an abundance of okra and I decided to make an old-fashioned gumbo using okra, the trinity (which is onions, bell peppers and celery), Andouille sausage, shrimp, and the aforementioned dark roux.
Louise and I have a deal. I do the cooking and she cleans up. At one time this weekend I had a large Dutch oven on the stove cooking the Andouille sausage. In a large cast iron skillet, I was making the roux. In another large skillet I was searing the okra. When the roux was dark enough, I added chopped onions, bell peppers and celery. I stirred the seared okra into the Dutch oven with the sausage and added two quarts of chicken stock to which I added the roux and trinity mixture along with sizeable amounts of red pepper, black pepper, white pepper, and thyme. This was brought to a boil, reduced to a simmer, covered, and cooked for about an hour. When the heat was turned off, a pound of large peeled and deveined shrimp was stirred in.
It smelled and tasted great, but to be fair, I made quite the mess. Louise may want to renegotiate our deal.
