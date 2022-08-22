Okra Andouille Sausage and Shrimp Gumbo

Ingredients

1 pound okra sliced

1/2 cup flour

1/2 cup plus 3 Tbsp. avocado oil

1 pound Andouille sausage sliced

1 cup onion chopped

3/4 cup bell pepper chopped

3/4 cup celery chopped

2 quarts chicken stock

1 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. red pepper

1 tsp. white pepper

1 tsp. thyme

1 pound large shrimp peeled and deveined

Directions

In a large skillet over high heat add 3 tablespoons avocado oil and lightly char the okra. When slightly browned around the edges remove from heat and set aside.

In a heavy skillet, heat 1/2 cup avocado oil over medium high heat. Add flour and stir continuously until the roux becomes the color of a Hershey bar. Add the onions, bell pepper, and celery and mix thoroughly. Cook for a couple of minutes. The roux will darken.

Brown the sausage in a large Dutch oven. As the sausage is browning, add the three peppers and the thyme stirring for a minute or so.

Add chicken broth to Dutch oven. Stir in the okra and the roux mixture. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer and cover. Simmer for an hour and add the shrimp. Turn off the heat and cover. The carry over temperature will cook the shrimp.

Serve over white rice. Finish with a fine dusting of File’ Gumbo if you like.