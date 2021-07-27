As children, my sister and I spent our summers with our grandparents in Paducah, Ky. We would pile in the car. My dad would drive (that was quite an adventure in itself), and we would leave Houston before dawn, so that we could make the 800-mile drive in one day. Our first stop was always the White Kitchen Café in Livingston, Texas. At that point in my life, they had the best pancakes I had ever put in my mouth. They were so fluffy, and I used way too much butter and syrup. I ordered those pancakes every year for the better part of a decade and a half.
My grandmother would also, from time to time, make pancakes, but the pancakes she would serve would be very thin and served with country ham and red eye gravy. I know now that my grandmother’s pancakes were actually crespelle (Italian crepes).
There are hundreds if not thousands of types of pancakes throughout the world. Some are sweet and some are savory. Some are leavened, some are not. Some use all-purpose flour while others use all manner of flours and vegetables of all kinds. Potato pancakes are a favorite of mine, but I digress.
Pancakes have been around a very long time. Ancient Romans had a pancake of sorts called alia dulcia or “other sweets.” The first mention of pancakes was in 1611 in England, and pancakes as we know them today evolved through the Middle Ages.
Today, let’s touch on three forms of pancakes: crepes, American pancakes, and Dutch babies.
Crepes are incredibly easy to make and, depending on the filling, are appropriate for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and dessert. How many dishes can boast that claim?
To make crepes, pull out your blender and add two eggs, ¾ cup milk, three or four tablespoons of melted butter, a cup of all purpose flour, and a half cup of water. Blend together for 10 to 15 seconds and put the batter in the refrigerator for at least an hour. This resting period is important because it allows the bubbles to go away. Bubbles can make the crepes tear as you turn them.
Over medium heat, coat a small nonstick skillet with clarified butter. Add an ounce or so of batter to the middle of the skillet and swirl to coat. Cook for about 30 seconds, carefully turn and cook for about 10 seconds more. Remove from pan, cool in a single layer and repeat the process until all the batter is used. They will keep for several days in the refrigerator, and they freeze very well.
Crepes can be stuffed with almost anything and will be delicious. Try whipped cream and berries, mascarpone with cinnamon and honey, steak with rosemary and spinach, or one of my favorites, Monte Cristo crepes.
American pancakes are light and fluffy. The batter is simple to make, but today, it is rarely made from scratch. That is because pancake mixes are so easy. Pancake mixes are nothing new, in fact, pancake mix was the first convenience mix marketed in this country. In 1889, the Pearl Milling Company produced the first mix. It was not successful. A year later, R. T. Davis bought the company and hired a missionary activist and former slave named Nancy Green to be the spokesman for the new company. The mix was branded as Aunt Jemima. Aunt Jemima has now been canceled, but you can buy the mix we all know and love under the original name of the Pearl Milling Company.
Today, everyone has their favorite pancakes. I love blueberry, banana and bacon pancakes, but that is just me.
If you feel like showing off a little and not breaking a sweat doing it, make a Dutch baby. A Dutch baby is big, puffy, custardy and delicious. I make Dutch babies in a 10-inch cast iron skillet. Like crepes, the batter is mixed together in a blender but unlike crepes, where the batter needs to rest, Dutch baby batter is just dumped into a buttered skillet and popped into the oven for about 20 to 25 minutes. Top with fresh fruit, whipped cream, maybe a drizzle of honey or syrup, and powdered sugar.
We have only scratched the surface on pancakes. In a future column, we will explore pancakes from around the world. Some may surprise you.
