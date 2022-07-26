Last October, I had a total knee replacement of my right knee. It needed to be done for years, but I just kept putting it off. During the first two weeks after the surgery, I was so uncomfortable I vowed I would not do the other one even though the left knee was arguably worse than the right. By the eighth week post-surgery, I questioned why I had waited so long. The result was stellar. The pain that I had endured was gone.
If you are reading this column in print form, it is probably Wednesday morning. So, as you are reading this, I will be undergoing the total replacement of my left knee. I cannot say that I am looking forward to it, although I have a great surgeon and wonderful physical therapy team. I am looking forward to walking without pain. My golfing buddies are also looking forward to not having to pick up my golf balls and listening to me whine.
I have found the best way to prepare myself for the surgery and subsequent recovery is to remember some of my favorite experiences. It should come as no surprise that many of my favorite memories involve food and restaurants.
Apart from home and Louise, my favorite place to visit is Santa Fe, New Mexico. On our first visit to Santa Fe, we happened upon a small restaurant near the square in downtown. It was mid-morning and the place was packed. I am not much for waiting, but this place was worth the wait. I remember when our name was called, we were informed a table was not yet available, but if we wished we could sit at a community table. It was perfect. We met some of the most wonderful people who shared their favorite places to go and things to do in the area.
We loved the experience so much that we incorporated a community table at The PumpHouse. Unfortunately, the concept did not succeed in Victoria.
Pasqual’s is an intimate restaurant decorated with vibrant colors that match their inventive and eclectic menu. Their unique dishes draw inspiration from New Mexican, Mexican and Asian cuisines. I love restaurants whose dishes venture into the unexpected.
Pasqual’s is known for breakfast. Their cooking ethos demands that all ingredients are fresh and not pre-prepared. Everything is made in-house, including their sausages and breads. This really shows in the final products. Because their breakfasts are so famous and because it is not so easy to get in, breakfasts are served throughout the day. I am told that this policy has cost them a fair number of cooks. It is incredibly difficult to cook both breakfast fare and lunch and dinner dishes in a relatively small kitchen at the same time.
Over the past many years, we have visited Pasqual’s on almost every visit to Santa Fe. In those visits, I have managed to sample almost everything on their breakfast menu.
It’s tough to chose what to order. Their grilled salmon burrito with goat cheese and cucumber salsa is exceptional. It’s hard not to order their chorizo quesadillas made with their homemade chorizo, softly scrambled eggs, freshly made, pillowy flour tortillas and topped with their special red and green chile sauces.
I absolutely love polenta. Polenta is not seen enough on restaurant menus in my opinion. Grits are ubiquitous in Southern restaurants, but you seldom find polenta, particularly for breakfast. Pasqual’s offers a griddled polenta with chorizo, corn, and red chile sauce. The polenta begins in the traditional way by boiling coarse cornmeal in water until it thickens and begins to pull away from the side of the pan. Once the polenta is cooked, you mix in eggs, olive oil, parmesan, mascarpone cheese and roasted Hatch peppers. Place this mixture on a parchment-lined baking sheet and allow to stiffen in the refrigerator. The polenta is then cut into triangles and grilled on a cast iron griddle. The grilled polenta is then topped with chorizo and roasted corn, finally to be dressed with a delicious red chile sauce.
Without a doubt my favorite item on the breakfast menu is Huevos Motulenos. The village of Motul on the Yucatan peninsula is the origin of this dish. It is a spectacular dish with some unexpected ingredients like green peas and grilled bananas. The bananas make this dish. I have their recipe for this dish and the recipe is included at the end of this column.
Writing this column while reliving memories of one of my favorite places has done wonders for relieving the anxiety of my upcoming surgery. Thanks for indulging me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.