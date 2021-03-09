I met Paul Prudhomme in 1994. For some time, I had been studying his cookbooks. He had already reached celebrity status several years earlier. He was the first American-born chef to be named executive chef at Commander’s Palace. While there, he was instrumental in acquainting the world with his brand of Creole and Cajun cooking. When he left Commander’s Palace to open his own restaurant, K-Paul’s, he suggested that Emeril Lagasse be his successor.
I had read about his recipe and technique to prepare blackened redfish. Prudhomme did not invent this dish, but he did perfect it. His blackened redfish became so popular that commercial fishing for redfish had to be restricted. Because I had tried to make the dish and had failed miserably, I wanted to see what all the buzz was about. While attending meetings in New Orleans, I convinced a friend to blow off a boring banquet and go to K-Paul’s.
K-Paul’s was surprisingly small. When he and his wife Kay Hinnich decided to open the restaurant, it was intended to be an intimate place for locals. They did not dream that it would become an international success. Reservations were not accepted and the line to get in stretched down the street and around the corner. You would be seated in the first available seat. That is right, the first available seat, not the first available table. If two seats became available and you were in a party of six, you would need to choose which two would go in while the rest waited. I loved that about his restaurant.
He had a reputation of being very particular about how his dishes were prepared. This became apparent when we ordered. I did not even need to look at the menu when I ordered the blackened redfish with poorman’s jambalaya. My friend, however, decided to order salmon. He described, to the server, in some detail, how he liked his salmon cooked. Without looking up, the server said, “Order something else, we prepare the food the way the chef likes it prepared.”
I do not remember what he ordered, but to this day I remember with extreme clarity how utterly delicious my meal was. The raves I had heard about the redfish did not do it justice. It was sublime.
Sitting on a low stool by the kitchen door was the man himself. He was alone and he examined every tray as it came out of the kitchen. I approached him, introduced myself and then groveled just a bit. I told him that the meal exceeded all expectations. He hesitated a second and said, “That’s what I live for.”
That is the extent of my meeting. No more than 15 or 20 seconds. It did impress upon me that great food must be taken seriously, and it should be a blessing for the cook and the diner.
Prudhomme’s "Louisiana Kitchen," published in 1984, is a “must-have” cookbook. The recipes are amazing but of even greater importance, at least to me, is the detailed explanations the chef provides for his cooking techniques. He instructs on his methods of building layers of flavors. You learn how a single ingredient added at different times during the cooking process completely changes the flavor profile.
He shares exactly how he makes his famous blackened redfish. This is not for the faint of heart, nor is it for anyone without a commercial vent hood. We are talking about seriously high temperatures, fire, and smoke.
You begin by heating a skillet over high heat. According to the chef, “there is no too hot.” Dredge both sides of a redfish fillet with melted butter. Aggressively season both sides of the fillet. A recipe for the chef’s seasoning mix is included with this column. Place the fillet in the skillet and add a teaspoon of melted butter on top of the fish. Cook for about two minutes, turn the fillet and add another teaspoon of melted butter on top of the fish. Cook for another minute or so. Serve on a heated platter.
I have also included his recipe for poorman’s jambalaya. His recipe calls for andouille sausage and tasso. Andouille is a highly seasoned smoked sausage and tasso is a highly seasoned smoked ham. Both products are available online.
