The vegetable garden is in full swing now. More and more crops are ready for harvest. Our cup now runneth over with squash, tomatoes, peppers and okra. We have more vegetables than we can possibly eat or that our friends want.
My thoughts now turn to preservation. I have thought about freezing or drying. And I will do some of that, but right now my focus is on pickling.
I have decided to make some quick pickles and canned pickles for a little longer storage.
Food preservation by pickling has been with us for thousands of years. My research into pickling has turned up some fascinating factoids guaranteed to impress your friends at the next gathering.
Archeologists have learned that Mesopotamians preserved meat and vegetables 4,000 years ago in an acidic brine.
A little over 2,000 years ago, Cleopatra was convinced that pickles aided her beauty and contributed to her health. Her boyfriend, Julius Cesar, gave pickles to his troops thinking that the pickles would make them strong.
In 1492, Christopher Columbus brought pickles to the new world in an effort to prevent scurvy among his sailors. Before he became an explorer, Amerigo Vespucci, the namesake of the Americas, was a ship’s chandler, or provisioner, who stocked ships with pickled meats and vegetables. He even stocked some of Columbus’ later expeditions.
Fast forward to 2000 and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys in 109-degree heat. They credited their victory to the players drinking pickle juice before the game. Later, researchers at Brigham Young University proved that pickle juice reduced cramping caused by heat by over 45%.
In its most basic form, pickling involves soaking vegetables in a brine consisting of vinegar, salt and maybe some sugar and spices. You may be thinking, wait don’t you need water? You may or you may not. It all depends on whether you make quick pickles or canned pickles. For canned pickles the vinegar must have at least a 5 percent acid level. Additional water added to the brine may dilute the acidity below the 5 percent threshold or the water in the vegetables can do that also.
The most common vinegars used today are distilled white vinegar and apple cider vinegar. After checking their acidity levels, you can also use malt and wine vinegars. The Internet is full of pickling recipes. Make sure that the recipes you choose come from a reputable source. It is important to use the right amount of acid, sugar, and spices in order to prevent botulinum toxins from growing. This is one time I say to follow the recipes exactly as written. Do not alter the recipes.
Now that we have the cautions out of the way, what vegetables or fruits can be used? Here is a short, but by no means all-inclusive list. In addition to cucumbers, you can pickle asparagus, beets, peppers of all kinds, blueberries, cauliflower, carrots, fennel, ginger, grapes, green beans, mushrooms, onions, peaches, radishes, strawberries, squash, tomatoes, turnips and watermelon. If you can think of it, you can pickle it.
You now have to choose whether to make a quick pickle or a canned pickle. The difference between a quick pickle and a canned pickle is that a quick pickle is basically just a marinade. Quick pickles last for a few days in the refrigerator. Canned pickles, on the other hand, use a stronger brine (remember the minimum 5 percent acidity) and a water bath canning process to make them shelf stable for a longer time.
You have probably gathered by now that quick pickles are easier and more forgiving than canned pickles. Both are easily achievable if you follow the simple rules. I have included a recipe for both quick pickles and canned pickles.
