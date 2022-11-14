The older I get the faster time flies. When I was a kid time could not pass fast enough. Now I feel as though I would do anything to apply the brakes and make each day last as long as possible. We are hurtling toward that time of the year when we need to prepare meals for crowds as families and friends gather to share and celebrate the holiday season. Cooking for the masses can be stress-inducing, but it does not need to be.
One of my favorite proteins for large groups is pork butt. A pork butt can be smoked, roasted, or braised. It can be broken down into cubes and grilled or added to stock and vegetables for a stew. It can be cooked in a pit, smoker, oven, slow cooker or Instapot. And maybe best of all it is one of the more affordable meat cuts.
The pork butt does not come from the rear end of the pig as the name suggests. It comes from the shoulder of the pig. You may ask why then is it called a butt? In colonial times large cuts of meat were packed into large barrels called butts. In Boston, the cuts of meat were called Boston butts and the name stuck.
Pork butts can be bought either bone-in or boneless. If I am roasting a butt that I intend to slice or stuff I will choose a boneless butt. The bone provides an incredible amount of flavor, but removal of the shoulder bone makes carving a bit of a chore. When I intend to pull or shred the pork, I always choose a bone-in butt. It is probably just my imagination, but I believe cooking a bone-in butt yields a better product. That said, if you can only find boneless pork butts do not hesitate to get one. Without the bone and the structure, the bone provides, the meat may spread out and cook unevenly. This can be easily overcome by tying the roast with butcher’s twine.
My favorite way to cook a pork butt is on the smoker. In a perfect world, the day before I smoke it, the butt is coated with mustard. The mustard acts like a glue for a spicy pepper and brown sugar rub I like to apply. The rub could not be easier to make. I take two parts Kosher salt, one part each of red pepper, black pepper, white pepper and cumin, and four parts of dark brown sugar. Mix all the ingredients thoroughly and apply liberally to the butt.
To make the absolute best smoked pork butt you must take your time. I smoke mine at 225 to 250 degrees for about six hours uncovered. Every once in a while, I will spray a 50-50 mixture of apple cider and cider vinegar over the meat. This is totally optional, in fact, it probably just gives me something to do. After about six hours, give the butt a good spritz of your juice/cider mixture and wrap the butt in a couple of layers of heavy-duty aluminum foil. You can continue to cook on the pit, but I prefer to place the butt on a rimmed baking sheet in the oven set at 225 degrees. It remains in the oven for another two hours or so. You can check for doneness by pulling the bone. If it pulls out clean and easily you are done.
It is tough to beat a good pulled pork sandwich served on toasted sourdough with a couple of tablespoons of good Cole slaw on the top. If you do not like Cole slaw on your sandwich, feel free to serve it on the side. Cole slaw on the sandwich is a Carolina thing. I encourage you to try it if you have not.
If you are in the mood for a bun rather than a slice of bread, my favorites are either a potato roll or a pretzel bun.
If you like sauces, and I do, pulled pork benefits from a vinegar-based sauce. My all-time favorite vinegar-based sauce comes from Starnes Barbeque in Paducah, Kentucky. This sauce can be sourced online. A few columns ago I provided a recipe for a reasonable facsimile of this sauce.
If you do not have a smoker, pork butt can be prepared in an oven in exactly the same way as described above and it will be delicious.
In future columns, we will discuss other ways to prepare this great cut of meat.