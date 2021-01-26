I have recently become aware of a great debate in the culinary world. A debate of such gravity that bakers in both England and America have taken strong positions.
On one side, there are those who say that a scone is just a biscuit to which something has been added like dried fruit, nuts or even chocolate. The counter argument is that a scone is not defined by the additions. In fact, the most traditional scones have no additions at all. There are those that say both biscuits and scones are breads. While others say that biscuits are a bread, but scones are a pastry.
The easy-going guy that I am, it would seem, at first blush, this debate is a classic distinction without a difference. After all, both biscuits and scones are made with very similar ingredients. They are both made with flour, a leavening agent, a solid fat, and dairy. I have, however, come to learn that there is indeed a great difference between the flakiness of a perfect buttermilk biscuit and the melt in your mouth tenderness of a well-executed scone.
It is believed that scones originated in Scotland in the early 1500s. The first scones were cooked on the griddle. Dough was shaped into a circle and then cut into wedges. Today, pastry made in this way is called a bannock. When ovens became widespread, the dough was baked. The traditional baked scone is round like our biscuits. In the United States, however, scones are often triangular.
Biscuits are almost always savory. Scones, while they can be savory, generally have some sugar added and often have sanding sugar sprinkled on the top before baking. This sugar contributes to the sweetness but also provides a crispness that is not usually associated with biscuits.
Both biscuits and scones begin by “cutting in” chilled fat. “Cutting in” simply means combining the dry ingredients with chilled fat using your hands, or a fork, or my favorite, a food processor until the mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs. During baking, the chilled fat releases steam which contributes to the light, airy texture of both biscuits and scones. Scones are usually made with butter, while the fat of choice for biscuits is lard. That is not to say that world-class biscuits cannot be made with butter, it is just not traditional. When butter is used for biscuits the line between biscuits and scones becomes a little blurred.
The dough for scones is often enriched with an egg or two. This makes for a tender dough that can be a little on the crumbly side. The only egg you are likely to see with biscuits is the runny yolk you sop up with your biscuit.
The liquid of choice for flaky biscuits is buttermilk, but milk or cream can also be used. The liquid of choice for scones is cream, but buttermilk and milk can also be used. For my eyes, the line between the two keeps getting fainter.
With the notable exception of cheese biscuits, biscuits are traditionally unadorned. Scones, on the other hand often have added ingredients. Raisins are the most traditional, but any dried fruit works. Fresh berries are also used but you must account for their added moisture. Today it is not uncommon to find scones with chocolate chips, nuts and oats. I’ve never seen chocolate or nuts in my biscuits. I will, from time to time add some crisp crumbled bacon and sharp cheddar cheese to my biscuit dough, but I digress.
The dough for both biscuits and scones should be handled lightly. If you knead the dough too much the biscuits or scones will become tougher than they should be. Biscuits should be light and flaky, and scones should be light and crumbly.
A recipe for fool proof scones has been included for you to try. Try these with the traditional toppings of clotted cream and jam. I do not care whether I am eating biscuits or scones, they are both delicious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.