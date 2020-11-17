We are barely one week away from the traditional start of holiday season. Since last March, we have learned that absolutely nothing is traditional. Because of the pandemic, we have, in large part, been isolated from our families and friends. Our traditional gatherings have been limited or prohibited by government officials trying to limit the spread of COVID-19. In every way, shape or form, 2020 has been weird times. No one has escaped being affected, in some way, by the circumstances of this year.
Through all the bad, I am sure that we all have many, many things to be thankful for. With Thanksgiving on the near horizon, let’s use our imagination to make this Thanksgiving as unique as the year we are living through.
For me, life is a celebration of art, music and food. The pandemic has not taken that away. Let’s take a traditional vegetable, butternut squash, and treat it in a non-traditional manner. Let’s make it a work of art. Let’s make it delicious. Let’s make it easy. So, crank the volume to 10 on some great psychedelic rock and let’s cook.
John Fossati has a fabulous vegetable garden. Recently he brought Louise and me some individual butternut squashes. They are only about six to eight inches long and perfectly shaped like their big brothers you see in the grocery store. For the recipe today, we are doing hasselback butternut squash. You don’t see that every day.
When something is cooked hasselback, the vegetables are sliced thinly but not all the way through. In the final cooking process, sauces are poured over the vegetable or other ingredients are inserted between the slices. Probably the most common dish in this style is hasselback potatoes. They got their name from the Swedish restaurant where they were invented and first served in 1953.
There are some kitchen gadgets specially made to facilitate this task. These gadgets are fun, but you don’t need them.
For the recipe today, I part cook the halved, peeled, and seeded squash. Then I cut thin slices across the squash. To make sure that I don’t cut all the way through, I lay a wooden spoon handle on each side of the squash. I then slice and the handles stop me from cutting all the way through. I spoon over a spicy sauce, insert a few bay leaves between the slices, and finish the cooking.
The result is delicious and beautiful. You can use your imagination to create any number of toppings. You may want to go with butter, brown sugar and cinnamon. You might try some caramelized onions and creamed corn. You might just want to go with some melted butter and garnish with some freshly shaved parmigiana reggiano, flat leaf parsley and/or thyme.
Some people are intimidated by butternut squash. The skin is tough, and the raw vegetable is somewhat hard. Over the years, I have tried many ways to break down a butternut squash. I believe the simplest and safest way to peel it begins by cutting a slice off the bottom (the biggest end) so that you have a flat surface. Take a vegetable peeler and start at the top and work your way down. Once peeled you can, with some effort, slice the squash length ways with a good chef’s knife. If you are planning on dicing the squash, you can cut off the top and slice the bulbous end right down the middle. With a large spoon remove the seeds.
Don’t throw the seeds away. Rinse them and place on a sheet pan. Season liberally with sea salt and place in a low oven, 150 to 200 degrees, and roast slowly until they are toasted and crisp. They are great just as a snack, on salads, or chopped and used to top your cooked squash.
If you are inclined to simpler methods, cooking the squash couldn’t be easier. Cut the squash into 1 ½ inch cubes. Place the cubes in a bowl and pour a few tablespoons of olive oil on them. Get in there with your hands and coat each piece in the oil. Pour out on a parchment lined sheet pan, season liberally with salt and pepper, and roast in a 425-degree oven until the squash is tender. This should take 30 to 40 minutes.
Once cooked you have a great foundation for many dishes. You can cream it, mash it, coat it with seasoned Panko and fry it, make soup or in the case of Amada Alvarado, make a smoothie with it. Now that’s a nontraditional way of using butternut squash.
Alvarado takes two cups of almond milk and adds frozen cooked butternut squash, banana, pineapple, a couple of scoops of whey protein and some almonds. A quick whirl in the blender and you are done.
Here’s hoping you, your families and friends stay safe and express gratitude for all the gifts that have been bestowed on us.
