Who says, “Real men don’t eat quiche”? That is just not true.
Quiche is wonderful for brunch, lunch, or a light dinner. It can be served warm or at room temperature. Quiche is a perfect dish for two or a crowd. What is not to like? Eggs, cream, cheese, flaky crust and a cup of whatever else excites you, like bacon, spinach, tomatoes, asparagus — the list goes on and on.
Quiche is the quintessential French dish, right? Not really. It is widely believed that quiche originated in Lothringen, a medieval kingdom in Germany. This region came to be known as Lorraine, hence the name of probably the most famous quiche, Quiche Lorraine. In the 1200s, the dish was described as an open pie with a filling comprised of egg, cream custard and bacon. A couple of hundred years later cheese was added. Bread dough was used for the original crust but that evolved over time to be the shortcrust pastry we know today.
Quiche is incredibly easy to prepare. Whether you are a culinary savant, or you have all thumbs in the kitchen, you can present a perfect quiche.
If you are a “cook pies from scratch” sort of cook, make your favorite pie dough. Louise makes a fabulous pie dough that is tender and flaky. She makes it look effortless. My attempts at pie dough have been disappointing yielding a product akin to boot leather. If you are more like me than Louise, or if you are short on time, buy a prepared pie crust.
Whichever road you take, the crust must be blind baked. This just means that the crust is baked without filling. Line the crust with parchment paper and then weigh it down. You can use pie weights or dried beans. As an alternative, you can simply dock the crust. This is poking holes in the bottom with a fork. The crust is blind baked in order to avoid a soggy crust.
The custard is simply four eggs that you have beaten lightly and combined with two cups of heavy cream. For a lighter custard, use one cup of cream and one cup of milk. Finish with a touch of nutmeg, salt and pepper.
The classic Quiche Lorraine is made with bacon, onions, and gruyere cheese. Cook four to six slices of bacon until crisp. Drain and then crumble the bacon. Remove the bacon fat from the skillet reserving about a tablespoon and sauté one onion thinly sliced. Cook the onion until it just begins to color. Cut gruyere or swiss cheese into half-inch cubes and grate a one-quarter cup of parmesan cheese. Sprinkle the bacon, onions and cheeses in the prepared crust. Pour the custard over the ingredients. Place the quiche on a sheet pan and bake in a preheated 400-degree oven. This will take about 25 minutes. The quiche is done when a knife comes out clean when tested about an inch away from the crust. Remove the pie from the oven and cool for at least 10 minutes before serving.
As an alternative to the traditional crust, use puff pastry. You can make puff pastry dough at home, but it is quite an ordeal. I have made it once and I do not think I will make it again. Good puff pastry dough is available at your favorite grocery store.
The quiche is made exactly the same as detailed above with a couple of exceptions. First, there is no need to blind bake the crust. The ingredients are placed directly over the unbaked dough. Second, the pie is baked using two temperatures. The pie is started in a 450-degree preheated oven for the first 15 minutes. The temperature is then lowered to 300 degrees and the pie is cooked until done. This will take about another 30 minutes.
If you like, you can make your quiche without a crust. Simply add two additional eggs and reduce the cream to one cup. Bake in your favorite pie pan at 350-degrees for about 45 minutes. The quiche is done when the eggs are set and not jiggly.
There are so many possibilities for fillings for your quiche. Try ham instead of bacon, try spinach instead of meat, go with mushrooms and asparagus, the possibilities are limited only by your imagination.
