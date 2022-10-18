Sept. 27 passed without any discernable fanfare this year as it has for all years in recent memories. Passing virtually unnoticed, Sept. 27 was National Corned Beef Hash Day. Hashes were once an important staple for families in America. The Hormel company represented that they invented both corned beef hash as well as beef hash in 1950. That may be good marketing, but it is not based in fact.
Food historians are divided on the origin of hash. On one hand there is a 14th century English dish called “hachy.” Seventeenth century French literature mention hash. In fact, the French word “hacher” means chopped.
The one thing that seems to be consistent is that hash became popular during times of food scarcity. Hash has been traditionally made with leftover cooked meats, potatoes, onions, and spices. It is a cheap and nutritious dish. During The Depression, restaurants that served cheap meals were called “Hash Houses” or “Hash Shacks.” When restaurant chains like Denny’s and IHOP added hash to their menus, hash entered the mainstream of commercial kitchens.
Todays’ chefs have reimagined this peasants’ comfort food using every imaginable ingredient. Hash is a dish that can be served at breakfast, lunch and dinner.
In French restaurants you may find “Hashis Parmentier” made from chopped lamb and potatoes topped with a sauce made from garlic, parsley and butter. In areas that depend on the sea for their economy you may find a hash made from cod. I had a delicious salt cod hash in Boston many years ago. I have seen hash made with beef, pork, sausage, chicken, duck and dove. I have seen a recipe for squirrel hash in an Appalachian cookbook.
While Russet potatoes are most commonly seen in hash, you will see other ingredients like beets featured in red flannel hash. Sweet potatoes are becoming an increasingly popular foundation for hash.
Let’s make a traditional roast beef hash. Begin with about two cups of cooked roast beef, a large, peeled Russet potato, and a large white onion quartered. Run the meat, potato, and onion through a meat grinder. Alternatively, pulse these ingredients in a food processor to a small chop. If you want to improve your knife skills, you can finely chop all the ingredients. Heat your favorite oil in a heavy skillet over medium high heat. I like to use a cast iron skillet for this. Nothing beats cast iron when you are trying to create a crust. Spoon a serving size portion into the skillet and press down to make a patty about one half inch thick. Cook until a crust forms, turn it over to let a crust form on the other side. Sprinkle salt and pepper on the patty as it cooks. This is traditionally served with tomato ketchup.
You might want to get a little fancy and make this traditional hash in its deconstructed form. Begin by shredding the potato. Using a kitchen towel, squeeze out as much water as possible. Form into cakes and fry. Thinly slice the onion and caramelize in either olive oil or avocado oil. Chop your cooked meat of choice into quarter inch dice and warm. Plate the potato patty, add the meat, and top with the caramelized onions. Finish the dish with your favorite sauce. You might consider a thick brown gravy, hollandaise sauce, béarnaise sauce (or my favorite) a jalapeno cheese sauce.
If you have some leftover mashed potatoes, mix in some sautéed onions, and diced ham or crisp bacon. Form into patties, dredge in seasoned flour, then in an egg wash, and finally into seasoned panko and fry. Once again top with your favorite sauce.
While hash has humble beginnings, a way to use leftover meats during times of food scarcity, it can be prepared as simply or fancy as your imagination can conceive. It is a dish that requires no recipe. Just add your favorite ingredients in the proportions you like.
I have included a recipe today for sweet potato hash. It’s a recipe that includes sweet potatoes, bacon, yellow bell peppers, onions and rosemary. Best of all, the ingredients are uncooked, mixed together with a little oil, spread on a rimmed sheet pan and roasted in the oven. What could be easier? Top this with an egg cooked in your favorite way and you have a special meal. In fact, I think that all hashes are improved when topped with an egg.