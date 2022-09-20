Editors note: Dennis Patillo is taking a break from writing this week. This article originally appeared on Nov. 8, 2017.
Since beginning this column a few weeks ago, I have been surprised and thankful for the number of people who have asked me questions not only about recipes we have featured but also general questions about cooking and techniques.
It is clear there are a lot of people who want to learn more about food. They want to learn not just how to put food on the table, but also how to improve their skills and learn new techniques. One of the most frequently asked questions is: How did I get started?
My answer, Julia Child. I grew up in a loving household in the '50s and '60s. My dad was very busy leading the Houston Chamber of Commerce, and my mother was very busy selling real estate. My mother was really good at a great number of things. Cooking wasn't one of them. I decided if I wanted good food I had to do it myself, but how would I learn? Not from my mom.
One day, I was flipping channels on the TV. In my day, flipping channels was not a sedentary activity, you actually had to get up and twist a knob. We had four channels in Houston and one of them was PBS. I happened upon Julia Child teaching how to make omelets. I followed her instructions, and it worked. Soon, I made omelets for everyone, and they liked them. This is how I began my passion for food and cooking.
Because Julia Child was "The French Chef," it only made sense that I should build my culinary foundation on French food. There is nothing more basic to French cuisine than the sauces.
There are five mother sauces that form the basis for hundreds of sauces. The mother sauces are:
Bechamel
Voulete
Espagnole (brown sauce)
Hollandaise
Sauce tomat (tomato sauce)
Once you learn these sauces, the whole world of Western cuisine is open to you.
The good news is that each of the mother sauces is very easy and quick to prepare. Three of the mother sauces are roux-based and two are not.
For today, let's focus on the two sauces that are not roux-based: hollandaise and tomato sauce. We'll tackle the other three sauces in another column.
I encourage you to add your favorite ingredient and make these sauces your own.