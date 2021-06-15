This Sunday is Father’s Day. I am not sure why, but Father’s Day does not seem to attract the same attention as Mother’s Day. Although Father’s Day was first celebrated in Washington state in 1910, it was not until the 1970s, in the Nixon administration, that Father’s Day was recognized as a national holiday. It was not given a specific date, but it was suggested that fathers be celebrated on the third Sunday in June.
If you are fortunate that your father, stepfather, grandfather or any significant male mentor is still alive, I hope that you take the time to express gratitude for the significance they have made in your life. If, like my father, they have departed from this earth, Father’s Day is a day for remembrance and a day to take inventory of the traits in your personality that have become yours because of your father.
My father was born to a family of very modest means in western Kentucky. Paducah, to be exact. He left college to volunteer with the Army Air Corp at the beginning of World War II. He trained as a navigator in B17s and served two tours of duty ferrying the bombers from the United States across the Atlantic Ocean to England. On the second mission of his third tour of duty, his plane was shot down on a bombing mission over Koblenz, Germany. He was injured, captured, imprisoned and escaped.
After returning to the states and recuperating, he was assigned to Ellington Field in Houston to train in B29s, but thankfully the war ended. Before his service, Dad was a newspaper reporter for the Paducah Sun Democrat. He was even put in jail once for exposing a corrupt local official. Corrupt officials did that in those days. Today they kind of laugh it off and expect no one to really care.
He stayed in Houston and was hired by the Houston Chamber of Commerce as editor of their magazine, Houston. He began writing for the magazine. This continued his love of writing. He stayed with the chamber and rose to executive officer where he remained until shortly before his death in 1989. My childhood memories are filled with being witness to historic events that my dad played a roll in, like, the Astrodome, the Johnson Space Center, (because of my dad I got to ride in the parade that welcomed the original seven Mercury astronauts to Houston, and I got to meet and be with all of them), the expansion of the Port of Houston and the development of the Texas Medical Center.
Local, state, and national elected officials, as well as CEOs of major companies headquartered in Houston, were frequent visitors in our home. I learned so much from my father and them.
My father taught me a deep love for words (both written and spoken), art, music, sports and commitment. He did not suffer fools or gossips well at all. He was not a demonstrably affectionate man, but he always told me that I was smart, talented, and he was always proud of me. I am not sure he was right, but I believed him. He was not an easy man to impress, and I can still hear him say, “Son, if better is possible, good is not enough. Anyone can be mediocre.”
I miss him, and not a day does not go by that I do not think of him.
This Father’s Day, I am going to prepare his favorite meal. Steak and potatoes.
That sounds easy, but if it is to be the best, a little effort is required.
We will begin with the steak. I believe the king of steaks is the porterhouse. This bone-in steak has both the ribeye and the strip. It must be at least 2 inches thick, and it must be cooked to a perfect medium rare, at the most. Sure, other people may like their steaks to other levels of doneness, and they are wrong. Remember, I am a dad, too. As dads, we are not always right, but we always have an unwavering opinion.
The steak must be brought to room temperature. It must be seasoned generously. It must be cooked in a well-seasoned iron skillet that is scorching hot. Once placed in that skillet, the meat should not be touched for two to four minutes depending on how you define scorching hot. After that time, a crust has formed and the steak should be removed from the pan, deboned, the meat sliced into 1½-inch pieces and reassembled in the pan, crust side down. The steak should then be topped with copious amounts of butter and placed under the broiler for three to four minutes. Let the steak rest a few minutes and serve, pouring the butter over the top.
This may not be the way you usually cook a steak, but please try it. After all, it’s Father’s Day.
