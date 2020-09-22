Most of the time when you hear the word piccata, it is preceded by the word chicken. Chicken piccata is on the menu of virtually every Italian restaurant in the United States. You may find it slightly interesting to know that there is no evidence that this dish originated in Italy. It is generally believed that in the 1930s, Italian immigrants to the U.S. substituted veal for chicken as they looked for a more affordable and available meat for the popular Italian classic.
Piccata is not so much a dish as it is a style of cooking. Piccata is meat that has been sliced, floured and sautéed. It is served with a sauce of butter, lemon, and other flavorings. Capers, shallots and white wine are common additions.
When I first began cooking, chicken piccata was about the first “sophisticated” dish I learned to prepare. It was not technically difficult, it came together quickly, and it seemed to impress anyone who ate it. It was really only sophisticated when compared to some of the other dishes I routinely served like Beanie Weenies, Chef Boyardee Ravioli, or bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwiches.
Throughout the years, I learned that almost any kind of meat could be cooked piccata style. Admittedly, some meats were better than others. Although veal is great and a classic, beef is not at its best when prepared this way. Pork, on the other hand, is exceptional. Fish, particularly swordfish, is sublime. Vegetables can even be cooked piccata style. Of course, there is chicken and even turkey.
Let’s prepare the meat. Butterfly a boneless skinless chicken breast by slicing the breast in half, starting at the thickest side and keeping your knife parallel to your cutting board. For safety’s sake your knife should be incredibly sharp. The worst accidents I have seen in the kitchen are the products of dull knives. Place the breast halves between plastic wrap. Sprinkle a little water on the meat, this helps the meat slide as you pound it. I also recommend you use restaurant style plastic wrap, which is wider, a little thicker, and somewhat less clingy than the grocery-store style.
The goal is to produce a cutlet of uniform thickness. I shoot for about a quarter of an inch. You are encouraged to invest in a good meat mallet. They are not awfully expensive, they will last a lifetime, and they will reduce your workload. Look for one that is heavy and has at least one smooth face. I cannot remember the last time I have used the tenderizing side of a meat mallet. Use the smooth face. You do not have to hit the chicken with everything you have. If you do, you may end up tearing the meat and that is not what you want. Use medium force pushing the meat out with each strike.
Pork tenderloin is prepared the same as the poultry except I like to slice the tenderloin in half length wise, cut the halves into about four-inch pieces and pound, once again, to about a quarter of an inch. This will produce an exceptionally tender cutlet.
Fish does not need to be pounded. Years ago, I tried that, and I ended up making a pate. Not good. I do however like the fish to be about one half-inch thick.
Traditionally meat prepared piccata style is dredged in flour before sauteing. I like to season the flour with a little salt, pepper and some smoked paprika. When I am just using flour, I like to use Wondra. It coats the protein well and never gets gummy. If you like a little crunchier texture, dredge in flour, dip in egg wash (this is just egg beaten with a tablespoon of cold water), and coat in seasoned panko. If you want crunch, but not so much texture, pulse the panko in your food processor to reduce the size. You can also put the panko in a large zip lock bag and using a rolling pin reduce the size by rolling over it a couple of times. It is a good idea to put the breaded cutlets uncovered in the refrigerator for a few minutes before sauteing. This helps to keep the coating on the meat instead of in the skillet.
Saute the meat or fish over medium heat in a 50-50 mixture of olive oil and butter. This will only take a couple of minutes per side. Once the cutlets are golden, place them on a baker’s rack while you prepare the sauce. A baker’s rack keeps your cutlets crispy in a way that draining on paper towels does not.
Piccata sauce is easy and fast. Over medium heat soften about a tablespoon of minced shallots in a tablespoon of butter. Once softened, add two or three tablespoons of white wine, the juice of one lemon and a tablespoon or so of rinsed capers. Reduce the liquid by half and then add a couple of tablespoons of butter shaking the pan continually to emulsify the sauce.
Place the meat on heated plates and top with the sauce. Garnish with a slice of lemon and maybe some flat-leaf parsley. Serve with your favorite pasta, polenta or risotto.
