Thanksgiving is next week. Happy Thanksgiving, by the way.
Maybe you are one of the lucky ones who is invited to Thanksgiving dinner with friends and family, and you are asked to bring only your smile. Maybe you are tasked with preparing the entire meal. Or maybe you’re invited to bring your favorite side dish.
There is a certain unspoken pressure attached to bringing a side dish. You don’t want to be the one who has brought the dish that remains untouched at the end of the meal. You want everyone to like it. In fact, you want the guests to eat it all and be left wanting more.
Eating times are always a moving target, so you have to bring a dish that can be eaten at room temperature or one that can be reheated without losing any of its mojo. You want a dish that is slightly out of the ordinary but still familiar. You have decided not to use Jell-O or marshmallows or canned fried onions or Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom soup. You want it to be very easy but appear that you put in a great deal of work.
Use potatoes. Everyone loves potatoes.
Salt jacketed roasted fingerling potatoes can be made to perfection by the most novice chefs. It wasn’t that long ago that fingerling potatoes were the stuff of fancy restaurants and cooking shows. Now many varieties are available at your neighborhood grocery store. They come in many different colors and make a beautiful side dish.
Take about two cups of kosher salt and spread it in the bottom of a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish. Scrub about a pound and a half of fingerling potatoes and pat dry. Take a fork and poke a few holes in them. Lay the potatoes on the salt in one layer and roast in a 425-degree oven for 30 to 40 minutes. You want the skins to be crunchy and the flesh to be soft. Put the potatoes in a serving dish. Leave the salt in the bottom of the baking dish.
In a skillet, warm ¼ cup of olive oil and add the leaves from two sprigs of rosemary and three finely chopped cloves of garlic. Cook until garlic is slightly golden. Pour the olive oil mixture over the potatoes and dust with a flaky sea salt and some freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Louise’s daughter, Dahna, loves potatoes. Many years ago, I concocted a riff on potatoes au gratin for her that she really liked, so we call the dish Dahna’s potatoes. Pretty creative, right? Since then we have served a variation of the original creation to thousands of guests. I have included the recipe if you want to try it.
Basically, you roast unpeeled potatoes until almost done. You fry a lot of bacon until crisp and caramelize very thinly sliced onions in the bacon drippings. When cool enough to handle, peel the potatoes and slice. Mix the potatoes, onions, bacon and three kind of cheeses together and place in a baking dish. For good measure, add some heavy cream and more cheese to the top. Cover and bake 40 minutes at 350 degrees. Remove the cover and broil until the cheese starts to brown.
Our chef, Cliff Denton, developed an amazing dish of roasted poblanos and sweet potatoes. He calls it roasted poblano sweet potatoes. When it comes to naming dishes, Cliff is as creative as I am. Begin by roasting poblano peppers. We do this over an open flame but you can also do this under your broiler. When the skin is blackened all over, place the peppers in a plastic bag to steam. Roast unpeeled sweet potatoes until very soft. When cool enough to handle, peel the sweet potatoes and pass the pulp through a ricer. Peel the poblanos under running water and finely chop. Add the poblanos to the sweet potatoes and mix in honey, cinnamon and butter. If you want to gild the lily, top the dish with some roasted pecans. For a great presentation, pipe the sweet potato mixture into a roasted poblano. Just cut a slit down the side and remove the seeds before piping.
Finally, I have been asked if I have a special way to make mashed potatoes. This is the way I make mashed potatoes: Bring equal parts of butter and heavy cream to a bare simmer. Keep warm but do not let boil. Boil unpeeled potatoes until soft and drain. Boiling the potatoes unpeeled allows less water to be absorbed into the potatoes. Cut the potatoes into chunks, leaving the skin on, and add back to the pan that they were cooked in. Keep the pan over low heat. You will see that the potatoes are steaming. When the potatoes stop steaming, they are dry enough to absorb the butter and cream mixture. Pass the still-unpeeled potatoes through the ricer.
Using the ricer does a couple of things. It ensures that you will never have lumps and it removes the need to peel the potatoes. The skins stay in the ricer. Ladle the hot cream mixture into the potatoes and fold gently. There you have it. I like to add some Parmesan cheese, and from time to time, I add roasted garlic or sour cream or horseradish. You get the idea.
This article was originally published in November 2018.
