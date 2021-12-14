From time to time, I find myself in a rut when it comes to the ingredients I chose to cook. I tend to cook the same main ingredient over and over again, many times in different ways, but using the same ingredient. It has been a long time since I have prepared beef short ribs and I do not know why.
Prepared correctly they absolutely delicious and now with appliances like the InstaPot they do not require hours in the oven. That said, I remain old school, and I just love the way beef, braising slowly in the oven, makes the whole house smell just wonderful.
Beef short ribs generally are cut from the chuck primal and include ribs two through five which have the most meat. The main muscle that makes up short ribs works very hard in life, so it is full of connective tissue. This is the type of meat that becomes incredibly tender and moist as it renders the fat and tissue over a long, slow cook.
A favorite way to cook short ribs is to smoke them at about 200 to 225 degrees for several hours. I ask the butcher to cut them into about 12-inch lengths that weigh about two pounds each. Think of these as brisket on a stick. These large beef ribs make a dramatic presentation on a plate and one rib can easily serve two people with healthy but modest appetites. You had better prepare these ribs at home because many barbecue places just will not prepare them, except on special occasions. They take up a lot of real estate on the smoker, and the prices that must be charged to make a profit make many customers choose something else.
Most often, in the grocery store, you will find short ribs cut in two ways, the English cut and the flanken cut. The English cut is cut parallel to the bones and the flanken cut is cut across the bones and is usually about ½ inch thick.
The flaken cut is ideal for grilling over high heat and slathering with a spicy sauce. The cooking is quick, and the end product is delicious. It is easy to find great recipes for flaken cut short ribs. The Korean ribs are my favorite. They are also delicious when boiled in an intensely flavored stock with onions and herbs and served with horseradish on top. This is the cooking technique you would traditionally see in Eastern European cooking.
English cut short ribs are traditionally braised. This makes for the ultimate do ahead dinner. I dust the short ribs in a little seasoned all-purpose flour. In a heavy Dutch oven coated with a thin layer of vegetable oil and over medium high heat brown the short ribs on all sides. It is important not to crowd the short ribs, so they brown and do not steam. It is best to work in batches. Remove the ribs to a platter.
Add a little more oil to the Dutch oven (you need about 2 tablespoons) and add chopped onion, celery, and carrots. Cook these vegetables over medium heat until they just begin to brown. Then add a can of tomato paste making sure that all the vegetables are well coated with the paste. After a couple of minutes, the tomato paste will begin to caramelize, and you will see some brown (not black) in the bottom of the pan. Deglaze the pan with about 2 cups of good red wine making sure to scrape the bottom of the pan thoroughly.
Add the short ribs and their accumulated juices back to the Dutch oven with the bones facing up. Throw in a couple of sprigs of thyme and a bay leaf or two. It is OK to crowd the pot at this time. Add low sodium beef broth to the pot until the ribs are just barely covered.
Cover the pot and place in a pre-heated 275-degree oven for at least 3 hours but probably four hours. You will know when they are done when the meat is ready to fall off the bone.
Carefully remove the ribs for presentation’s sake, strain the cooking liquid, and reduce, then pour over the ribs that hopefully are resting on a large platter of pillowy mashed potatoes. Garnish with chives and serve.
This is a wonderful way to prepare traditional short ribs, but for today’s recipe I am going to step out and give you a recipe for curried short ribs. I hope you will try them.
