Today is the first day of fall. With heat indices hovering in the 105-degree to 109-degree range, it does not feel much like fall. It must be fall though, the calendar tells us so, and there are football games and talk of MLB playoffs with the World Series to follow. It is definitely fall, and with fall comes thoughts of heartier meals. A favorite fall meal is a big beef roast with root vegetables.
A properly prepared roast can either be fall-apart tender or succulent and juicy with a well-developed crust. The cooking method and finished product are primarily the result of the type of roast we select. Some roasts are well-suited to roasting with relatively high temperatures and others benefit from a low and slow braise.
Beef roasts are cut from the shoulder, the ribs and loin, the chest or the rump. The most tender roasts — read the most expensive — come from the parts of the steer that move the least. These roasts are best prepared by roasting uncovered in the oven over relatively high heat. Examples of these roasts are the standing rib roast and the tenderloin.
The roasts that come from the part of the steer that get the most exercise like the shoulder and rump generally benefit from braising.
There are many different types and names for the cuts of beef we refer to as roasts. Below is a list of the various roasts and a little information on each:
The standing rib roast, otherwise known as prime rib, is the top-of-the-line when it comes to roasts. It has the fat cap and intramuscular marbling, both of which contribute to flavor and tenderness. For most of us, this is a roast reserved for special occasions and holidays. This is the roast, that when cut into steaks, is your ribeye.
The strip loin is slightly less expensive than the rib roast, but it does have some marbling and, in my book, is the next best thing to prime rib. This roast, when cut into steaks, gives you the New York Strip. This cut is cooked in the same way as the rib roast.
The tenderloin is without a doubt the most tender roast. It is also incredibly lean, which limits its flavor profile. It is best served roasted to no more than medium and still better at medium-rare. Because it is so lean, it also benefits from a rich sauce. When cut into steaks, you have your filets.
The bottom round is an affordable roast that comes from the outside portion of the back leg. It has a fair amount of marbling and can be either roasted or braised. It’s cousins are the top round and the eye of round. Of these three roasts, the bottom round is my favorite.
The chuck roast is another affordable roast that comes from the shoulder. It has a good amount of marbling but also a fair amount of connective tissue. This is the roast you want for that classic pot roast, and I have included my favorite recipe for this roast. Also from the shoulder is the clod. The clod comes in a close second to the brisket in the barbecue world.
This list is by no means all-inclusive, but these are my go-to cuts for both the restaurant and home.
When you look up the definition of comfort food, a pot roast surely would be counted among the great comfort foods. There is something special about the smell of a pot roast braising away. The key to a great pot roast is the braising liquid. My favorite braising liquid is very simple. It begins by caramelizing heaps of thinly sliced onions and carrots, adding a couple of tablespoons of tomato paste, stirring until the vegetables begin to stick and then deglazing the pan with a good red wine. The finishing touch is beef broth with a couple of sprigs of fresh thyme. The only thing missing is the roast. Choose your favorite affordable cut, brown it on all sides, and add it to the pot. The braising liquid should come no more than halfway up the roast. Cover the roast and braise in a 275-degree oven for three to four hours.
You may read many recipes that will instruct you to discard the vegetables because you are told that the vegetables have given up their flavor after such a long cooking time. I disagree. I process the vegetables and add them back to the defatted braising liquid. This forms the basis for a delicious gravy.
