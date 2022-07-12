The previous two columns dealt with the beginning and the end of the barbecue spectrum. We looked into sauces from around the country. Sauces are the final touch before we eat the finished product. We looked at marinades. Marinades are the first attempt to add more depth of flavor to our proteins. Today, we will look at the step to add flavor in the short time before cooking. Today, we will look at seasonings, rubs and pastes.
I cannot remember a recipe for grilling that does not call for seasoning whatever we are going to grill. Right before we go to the grill, we either go for salt and pepper or we grab our favorite seasoned salt. I confess that my favorite is Tony Chachere’s. Our grocery store shelves have a dizzying assortment of seasoned salts, and everyone seems to have their favorite. Many of the commercial products contain MSG, sugars and chemicals that I struggle to pronounce much less understand their purpose.
I like to know what I am putting on my food, and with prices being what they are, I do not mind saving a few dollars. It is easy to make your own seasoned salt that is as good as anything you can buy for only a few pennies. Combine one cup of Kosher salt, 1/4 cup of cracked black pepper, two tablespoons of white pepper and a tablespoon of cayenne pepper. Use this liberally, and if you put it in a jar and keep it away from light and heat, it will keep for months.
If you are just a little more ambitious, you can make a blend of peppers that will soon become one of your favorite seasonings. Combine 1/2 cup of black peppercorns, two tablespoons of Sichuan peppercorns, two tablespoons of white peppercorns, two tablespoons of green peppercorns, one tablespoon of pink peppercorns and one tablespoon of red pepper flakes. Transfer the mixture to a dry skillet heated over medium heat and toast until the peppers just begin to change color. Let cool and grind them together. Combine this mixture with salt and you will have a new favorite seasoning mix.
If we want to develop more depth of flavor than we can achieve by seasoning the food just before cooking, we can turn to rubs. Where the primary flavor of seasonings is salt, rubs are a combination of herbs, spices, seasonings, and often sugar that are used to develop a base flavor. In order to develop the base flavor, the rub needs to be applied at least an hour or preferably a few hours before cooking.
A basic rub can be made by combining 1/4 cup of salt, black pepper, paprika, and brown sugar. To this, add a tablespoon of onion flakes, a tablespoon of garlic powder, a teaspoon or more of cayenne pepper and 1/2 teaspoon of celery salt. If you want to kick it up a notch, you can add a couple of tablespoons of pure chili powder, and a tablespoon each of oregano, thyme, and ground cumin.
A rub is similar to a marinade in that it imparts more flavor than simply seasoning your protein. A rub differs from a marinade in that it does not penetrate the meat to a great degree, and it does not change the protein structure in the way that a marinade can. Rubs are at their best when they aid in the development of bark on meats that are slow roasted. It is important to limit the amount of sugar that is in the rub because sugar can burn at high temperatures.
Rubs should be applied evenly over the meat. Feel free to be generous. I like to take a couple of minutes to massage the rub into the meat. I then put the meat, covered, in the refrigerator until it’s time to cook. If you feel that the rub is not sticking sufficiently to the meat, you can begin by rubbing some oil or vinegar on the meat first and the rub will stick like a champ.
The addition of liquid to the dry ingredients turns the dry rub into a paste. I have made pastes using water, honey, vinegar, oil, yogurt, and mayonnaise. Wet rubs, or pastes, add still another dimension of flavor and can help retain moisture in your protein. Pastes are used in exactly the same way that dry rubs are used.
While we have been talking primarily about cooking on a grill or smoker, meats that have been seasoned with rubs and pastes can also be roasted in the oven to great effect. The chicken pictured in this column was roasted in the oven because the supply chain has delayed the arrival of my kamado style cooker for my outdoor kitchen. I understand that it should arrive within the next week or so and I just cannot wait.
A recipe for a jerk rub has been included for you to try. It really demonstrates the flavors of Jamaica. Be warned, the addition of Scotch bonnet peppers will light you up, but it is so delicious. It is traditionally used on chicken, but it is wonderful on pork or lamb also.
