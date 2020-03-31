Dental offices have been closed by Gov. Abbott until April 21. No one in our profession knows what the future holds for dentistry, dentists and dental employees.
This article will not be about the dental profession, it will focus on you and your family’s dental prevention in this crisis.
Other than an accident, there are only three basic ways people have problems with their teeth. Two are infections and one is mechanical. The infections are decay and gum disease. As far as the two infections are concerned, you either have them or you don’t. Only a trained dentist can diagnose either infection.
Chewing is a mechanical process that creates hundreds of pounds of pressure per square inch. This pressure, when not in harmony, causes worn, broken and loose teeth, and requires a highly skilled dentist to help distribute the pressure so teeth are not harmed.
I will discuss each entity to help you keep your teeth as healthy as possible until COVID-19 is no longer a serious threat. I promise to be frank, open and honest. Now is the time for all people to start taking responsibility for their own health including diet, exercise and self-help. If you don’t clean your teeth properly, there are going to be negative consequences. If you are overweight, there will be negative consequences and the list goes on and on. Most health issues are common sense when you stop and think.
Decay prevention
It is important to understand the decay process first. Food debris left on teeth feed bacteria, which produce powerful acids. The acid eats through the enamel until it reaches the tender dentin. The bacteria then eats away at the dentin somewhat like flesh eating bacteria eat skin. Left unchecked, the bacteria enter the nerve and once in the nerve, they enter the circulatory system and have free reign to go to every organ in the body. The infected nerve can be considered acute or chronic. Acute means pain, chronic means no pain in everyday language. Pain or no pain, the infection is real.
Obviously, it is better to have a decay-free mouth to start with. Common sense dictates that clean teeth don’t rot. I recommend an electric toothbrush for 2 minutes after every time you eat anything. Brushing cleans only 60% of a tooth surface – the cheek and tongue side. It doesn’t clean where the teeth contact each other. Yes, that means flossing in between all teeth every time you eat anything. I also personally use Soft-Picks by Gum that are dipped in Ozone oil (buy online). I have no fear of ever having decay if I keep them perfectly clean.
As a side note, I call this type of regimen the “Dental Diet” because most people lose weight when they get into the routine. The reason is simple; they quit snacking, so they don’t have to clean their teeth.
Gum disease
Gum disease is obviously in the gums and not the teeth. It is caused by different bacteria than decay. This particular group of pathogenic bacteria are also fed by food that remains on the junction of the teeth and gums. It starts out as gingivitis meaning only the gums are infected. It then progresses into the bone and eats the bone away. Because the bacteria have invaded living tissue and bone, they, too, are free to travel through the entire circulatory system causing havoc including weakening the entire immune system that’s so critical right now.
Clean gums do not get infected. Healthy gums grow into the roots of the teeth and seal out any type of bacterial invasion. If you have healthy gums and follow the above regimen, your gums should remain healthy.
If your gums bleed when you brush or floss, you have gum disease. Until this virus crisis is over, traditional dentistry will not be able to help you. Using the above regimen is the only thing you can do right now. Without a proper diagnosis, I can’t say how much it will help, but it is better than nothing.
Important: When gums bleed on brushing, the toothbrush turns red and there is blood in the sink during rinsing, the natural thinking would be to leave the area alone. It’s just the opposite, where ever there is bleeding, that area needs to be aggressively cleaned with an electric tooth brush, floss and a water pick type of appliance. The goal is to mechanically remove the bacteria that caused the infection. In no way does this compare with the effectiveness of a professional dental cleaning, but it is better than nothing.
The bite
Clean teeth have no affect on the way the teeth come together. Good bite or bad bite, the only advice I have is the mantra: “Lips together, teeth apart.” Clenching destroys teeth and can cause TMJ/TMD. It only makes sense to not clench.
The bottom line is to keep your and your children’s teeth perfectly clean, which only takes a couple of minutes after eating. Now is the time to get into the habit. Once you get used to having perfectly clean teeth, you can never go back to the old neglectful way.
