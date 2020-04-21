These are strange times indeed. If you are becoming a bit stir crazy, you’re not alone. We are, in the main, social animals. It feels a bit unnatural to interact with friends and family remotely. The opportunity and ability to meet new friends has decreased exponentially.
On a positive note, many have moved from fearing that they may run out of toilet paper to the comfort that can only come from squirreling away a supply that will last well into the next decade.
I am not taking COVID-19 lightly. I am grateful that our altered behaviors may have rendered the original trajectory of the disease to be overly dire. I am truly grateful to our health care professionals that are facing this disease daily. I am grateful to everyone, from the first responders to the stockers in our grocery stores for trying to keep our lives as normal as possible. I am confident that the season for this disease will pass.
It will not pass as quickly, however, as this year’s dewberry season. How about that for a segue? I’ve had a lot of time on my hands.
Louise looks forward to dewberry season as kids look forward to Christmas. The vines along our fence lines are covered with immature fruits. The berries will go from green nubs, to red berries, to beautiful dark purple fruits, to gone in just a matter of days. The season is short, usually lasting from the second half of April to the first half of May.
While you can sometimes find dewberries at farmers markets, it’s more fun to pick them yourself. This is particularly true if you like to remain bent over for long periods and you love real thorny vines that have a mostly undeserved reputation for harboring snakes. The berries can be found along railroad tracks and public roadways. Fence lines are a favorite trellis for dewberries but make sure that you get permission from the landowners to pick the berries.
Now go pick yourself a gallon or two. This will take a while but at least you are not cooped up at home. It’s almost impossible to pick dewberries with gloves on so expect purple hands and a few scratches.
Dewberries are worth the effort, particularly if it’s someone else’s effort. A quick rinse under cool water and you are ready to cook.
Dewberries make a delicious and easy compote. It is wonderful on pancakes, waffles or biscuits.
Dewberries have a natural affinity for pork. Try your compote with roasted pork and you are in for a real treat.
Start with ½ cup of water, 1/3 cup of sugar, 1½ Tablespoons of lemon juice and 3 whole allspice. Over medium heat, bring everything to a boil stirring until the sugar is dissolved. Continue boiling until the syrup is reduced to about ¼ cup. Add two cups of fresh or frozen dewberries and the syrup into a blender. Puree the berries and then pass the mixture through a fine mesh strainer to remove the seeds. You can use this just as it is, but I like to stir in about a cup of whole dewberries to the syrup. This will keep for about four days refrigerated.
An old-fashioned dessert is a dewberry buckle.
There are hundreds of recipes for cobblers, crisps and crumbles. A buckle is a little different. The batter is sweet and fluffy. It feels a little like a cross between a pancake and cornbread.
Begin by melting a half cup of butter in a 12-inch cast iron skillet. In a medium bowl, mix 1 cup of flour, 1 cup of sugar, 2 teaspoons of baking powder, 1½ teaspoons of vanilla, 1 cup of milk and the melted butter. Pour the batter into the skillet. It should still be hot from melting the butter.
Spoon about a cup and a half of dewberries into the middle of the batter. Leave about an inch of batter clear of berries around the edge. Sprinkle about a tablespoon of sugar over the berries and place the skillet in a preheated 350-degree oven. Bake for about an hour. Let it cool a little and spoon warm into individual serving bowls and top with a huge scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Louise makes the best dewberry pie ever. I am not just saying that because she proofs these columns. It’s really true. She has included her recipe.
Get outside. Pick some berries or watch someone pick berries and stay safe.
