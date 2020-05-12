Inflammation may be occurring in your body without your knowledge. Many times, we think of inflammation as a short-term problem, such as cellulitis.
Something enters our body and causes a reaction or inflammation at the site. Typically, this only lasts a few days.
However, many Americans are living with chronic inflammation. Chronic inflammation is a slow, long term problem, typically lasting months or years. In 2014, Rand Corporation estimated about 60% of Americans had at least one chronic inflammatory disease, 42% had more than one and 12% of the population had more than or equal to five chronic inflammatory diseases.
So, you ask, what kind of disease are we talking about? Conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, arthritis and joint diseases, allergies, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are all chronic conditions with a hint of inflammation. Autoimmune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus are when the body essentially attacks itself and causes chronic inflammation.
What are some risk factors for chronic inflammation? As age increases, so do inflammatory molecules. Obesity has long been touted as a chronic inflammatory condition. Increased adiposity (fat stores) have been said to act as another endocrine organ, excreting adipokines and other inflammatory agents. Our “Western diet” which tends to be high in saturated fat, trans-fats, and refined sugar products is said to feed inflammation. And then other factors include smoking, stress, and decreased amounts of sleep.
So, what can you do to improve your diet to help decrease chronic inflammation? Cut down on the saturated fats and trans-fats and try to include more omega-3 rich foods in your diet. Include fatty fish like salmon, tuna or mackerel. Also include nuts in the diet as fat instead of saturated fats like butter.
Decreasing the amount of refined sugars in the diet can be helpful while increasing the amount of fiber from carbohydrate foods. So, decrease or avoid the sodas, sweet teas, alcohol, and replace those with green and black teas. Switch out sugary sweets and desserts, instead choose whole grains and fruits and vegetables. Berries are touted for their anti-inflammatory properties. Spices like turmeric (curcumin) and ginger have also shown promise in multiple studies to decrease inflammation in the body.
When your body is in a chronic inflammatory state, and you then get an acute inflammatory reaction, your body is taxed to try to fight two conditions at once. Chronic inflammation may cause long term damage to our bodies DNA, which can increase the risk of cancer. Consider making some changes now in your diet to help decrease the inflammation. If you need help working on an eating plan to decrease inflammation, contact a registered dietitian in your area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.