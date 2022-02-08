February is Go Red for Women month. The reason is that heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women.
Heart disease includes many diagnoses such as high blood pressure, atrial fibrillation, strokes, heart attacks, along with several other diagnoses. The diagnosis I am going to focus on today is known as the silent killer, hypertension. Also known as high blood pressure, hypertension is defined as when the blood pressure flowing through your veins is consistently too high.
A blood pressure reading is made up of two numbers. The systolic (or the number on top) measurement indicates how much pressure is pushing on your artery walls which your heart beats. The diastolic (or bottom number) measurement indicates how much pressure is on your artery walls between heart beats. So if you’re at the doctor’s office and have your blood pressure taken and the number on the machine is 110/70, then the 110 is the systolic number (when heart beats) and the 70 is the diastolic number (when heart rests).
The American Heart Association(AHA) indicates that the systolic pressure is what more attention is put on in terms of risk factors. As we age, our arteries become stiffer, so they aren’t as flexible as the pressure increases. The AHA reports a recent study showed an increase in 20 mm Hg systolic measurement or a lower 10 mm Hg increase in the diastolic measurement doubles the risk factor for ischemic heart disease and stroke in those aged 40-89 years. The attached table shows the level the AHA considers normal.
As for diet recommendations, the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet is what is generally recommended. This diet is lower in salt, high in fruits and vegetables, as well as whole grains. It also focuses on reducing the amount of saturated fat in the diet. Americans on average eat around 3,400 mg of sodium a day, while the Dietary Guidelines for Americans suggests consuming less than 2,300 mg of sodium a day. By making small changes, and choosing less processed foods, you can help decrease the amount of sodium consumed daily. Look for labels with the term reduced sodium on them, this means that your usual product has removed 25% of the sodium to be considered reduced sodium.
Labels that indicate a food is low sodium will have less than 140 mg of sodium per serving. No salt added labels mean that there was no sodium chloride (salt) added during the processing. If these labels cause an increase in price, consider just rinsing the canned item if able. In a study conducted by Bush’s Beans, an average of 41% of sodium was removed from the canned beans by rinsing the beans in a situation that replicated about 10 seconds under a normal household faucet.
In general, fresh is often best when it comes to fruits and vegetables. Frozen can be very good, too, if no sauces or salt was added to produce. Check your labels and try to keep the sodium level down overall. Eat at home more often, many restaurants and even grocery stores that offer grab and go options use salt to preserve the food or make it taste better. So be careful, and check labels if you can.
Remember, hypertension is the silent killer. Oftentimes, you may have high blood pressure and not even know it. So make sure to check up with your medical provider as often as recommended. Uncontrolled hypertension can lead to other detrimental problems such as chronic kidney disease, heart attacks and strokes.
